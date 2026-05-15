A Nigerian lady has shared her observation after listening to the alleged voice call between Frank Edoho’s wife and Chike

In a post shared via her official X account, she disclosed what she understood about the lady and why she was allegedly drawn to Chike

Mixed reactions have followed the viral reports linking singer Chike to the wife of popular media personality Frank Edoho

A Nigerian lady has gone public with her thoughts after hearing what was said to be a leaked voice call involving the wife of television host Frank Edoho and musician Chike.

She shared her observation on X and it quickly attracted the attention of social media users.

Lady breaks silence after listening to alleged call between Frank Edoho's wife and Chike. Photo credit: Nimisioluwa/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks on Frank Edoho and Chike scandal

Identified as @nimisioluwa on X, the lady explained what she believed the voice call revealed about the woman’s feelings.

According to her, the call suggested a closer emotional bond had formed between the woman and the singer than existed in her marriage.

She added that the conversation gave the impression the woman might have expressed regret over not meeting Chike earlier, before her union with Edoho.

She went on to state that the woman appeared to confide in Chike during their talk.

Speaking further, she claimed that the singer responded in a manner that suggested a romantic tone, described by the poster as something akin to a relationship reserved for those without a partner.

She did not share the audio itself but said her conclusions were drawn directly from listening to the call.

In her words:

"From their conversation in the released voice call, you will know she connected with Chike more than with Frank. You will also know she is the kind of person who would say, “I wish I met you before I met my husband Frank”. That lady confide in Chike and he was giving her Boo of the booless romance."

Lady shares her observation after listening to alleged voice call between Frank Edoho's wife and Chike. Photo credit: Nimisioluwa/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady speaks about Frank Edoho scandal

Since the post appeared, reactions from Nigerians have been divided.

The matter entered public discussion after reports circulated that linked Chike romantically to the wife of the well-known media figure, Frank Edoho.

Aladesanmi said:

"A cheating woman always have a thing with their cheating partner and that doesn't mean it's the fault of the husband nor the husband is good. This is why cheating is bad but worse for women cos they'd do it with their emotions."

Son of David said:

"It all started when her husband decided to start keeping malice. I meannn. Women are mover by words and all that. She'd definitely try to find solace elsewhere when bored. But Chike also shouldn't have crossed boundaries."

Drey Papi said:

"I have been reading comments from different post and replies and I haven't seen anyone ask, what could be the reason of the malice at first place.

Y'all seems to forget there can be gravity of offense someone would do to you,that will make you stay silent with people for sometime."

Sandra commented:

"One was keeping malice while the other was romancing her. If na you which one you go chose?"

Hennessy added:

"She no see her mate to go confide in? Abi evil spirits just send her to come damage chike career."

See the post below:

US citizen speaks about singer Chike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a United States resident, Innocent Tino, weighed in on the trending affair allegation against Nigerian singer Chike.

Ezekpeazu Osebuka, widely known as Chike Chike was accused of having an affair with Sandra Onyenucheya, the estranged wife of popular Nigerian TV host Frank Edoho.

Source: Legit.ng