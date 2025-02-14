February 14th Valentine's Day is often associated with love shared among romantic partners and couples

Several couples have taken to social media to share the love story that culminated in marriage with their spouse

From club to bus stops, Legit.ng compiled five love stories from Nigerian couples who shared where they met

Love can be found in unexpected places, and several people have opened up to share how their love stories began.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Legit.ng compiled five love stories about a Nigerian couple who narrated how they met their spouses.

The couples shared their love stories. Photo: @darkvincii_, TikTok/@bigname007, @thesamarhores

Source: Twitter

1. Man married woman he met at club

A Nigerian man narrated how he got married to a lady whom he met in a club two years before they tied the knot.

He shared lovely, beautiful photos from the civil wedding on his TikTok page as he spoke about their love story.

The man said:

“You met your wife in a club two years ago, now married. Ladies and gentlemen: my beautiful wife. Glad I get to do this thing called life with you by my side. By God’s grace, it’s still the wheels fall off.”

Their story melted hearts and generated buzz on social media when it went viral.

2. Lady finds love at Peter Obi’s rally

A Nigerian lady got people talking after she shared where she met her husband three years ago.

In a TikTok video, the lady revealed that they met at a rally for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on their relationship after they revealed that they had just welcomed a baby.

3. Man met his wife on Facebook

A Nigerian man met a young lady on Facebook, and they only dated for five months before they got married.

According to him, he met the beautiful lady in May 2024, and they tied the knot in October 2024.

He said in a Facebook post:

“I met my sweet wife on 11th may 2024 and I married her on 20th October 2024. Facebook has given me everything and everything.”

4. How couple met at Obalende bus stop

A Nigerian husband and wife trended after sharing how they met at Obalende bus stop in Lagos.

The wife shared the love story on her TikTok page, detailing how she and her husband got married at a young age.

She said:

“In January 2020, just before the pandemic, we met at a bus stop (Obalende, Lagos) on our way to work. We clicked instantly and became very close friends. We spent hours talking and texting every day. In fact, we met at the same bus stop on our way to work every day for about a month.”

The couple, now residing in Ireland, shared how they married exactly one year after they started dating

5. Lady finds her husband on X

A Nigerian lady celebrated online after she tied the knot with a man she met on X (formerly Twitter).

She shared the screenshot of their first chat and beautiful photos that they snapped together ahead of their wedding.

Their love story melted hearts on X, as netizens congratulated them and hoped to meet theirs online, too.

Man shares Valentine's Day experience

In a related story, a Nigerian man generated buzz on social media after he shared his experience concerning Valentine’s Day gift.

He recounted how he bought a gift worth N200k for his girlfriend and the funny gift he got in return.

Those who came across the post on X shared their opinion after the man shared the funny items he received/

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng