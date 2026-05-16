Nigerian and US forces conduct a successful counterterrorism operation against ISIS in Lake Chad Basin

Senior ISIS commander Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki was killed during a precision strike in a coordinated raid

President Tinubu praises US partnership, vows to continue joint operations against terrorist networks

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to a coordinated overnight counterterrorism operation carried out by Nigerian and United States forces, which targeted Islamic State elements in the Lake Chad Basin.

The joint action is said to represent a significant escalation in bilateral security cooperation against terrorism.

Tinubu Breaks Silence on US–Nigeria Joint Overnight Operation That Killed ISIS Leader

Source: Twitter

ISIS senior commander killed in precision strike

Early assessments from the operation indicate that a senior Islamic State commander, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, was killed during the raid.

Several of his close associates were also eliminated in the strike, which reportedly hit his compound in the Lake Chad region.

Tinubu commends security collaboration

President Tinubu praised the coordination between both countries’ armed forces, describing the operation as a demonstration of shared commitment to defeating terrorist networks operating within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

A statement credited to presidential aide Bayo Onanuga provided further details of the mission, highlighting the success of the joint forces and Nigeria’s appreciation for the partnership with the United States.

According to the statement:

"Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort. I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation."

The presidency reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining joint operations with international partners, noting that further coordinated strikes may follow as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist strongholds across the region.

Borno: Military kills ISWAP spiritual leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the defence headquarters (DHQ) on Friday, September 6, disclosed that its troops killed an ISWAP spiritual leader, identified as Goni Sanda, and several other terrorists in Borno state. Major-General Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, made this known in an update on the recent operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

ISWAP, a Boko Haram splinter, has links with the deadly international terrorist group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

The Nigerian military also revealed that its personnel eliminated 152 terrorists and apprehended 109 others, while 91 kidnapped hostages were rescued in the past week across the country.

Source: Legit.ng