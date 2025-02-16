Popular social media sensations Peller and his fiancée Jarvis got many talking with a recent video of them in a pool

The young lovebirds have been away in South Africa for the Valentine’s celebration and have carried their fans along on the journey

The clip of the TikTok stars in a pool showed the intense connection between them, garnering the attention of many online

Popular TikTok stars Peller (Habeeb Hamzat) and Jarvis (Amada Elizabeth Aminata) are currently on vacation in South Africa for the Valentine's celebration.

For days, the duo has been sharing peeks of their journey with fans, but a recent highlight has piqued their interest even more.

Peller and Jarvis enjoy romantic vacation in South Africa. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

A video made the rounds online showing the lovebirds in a luxury shallow pool as they held on to themselves while enjoying the moment.

Jarvis, who recently met her lover's mother, clung to him as they relaxed together in the shallow water.

While the couple is known for their public display of affection, this moment got the reaction of fans and skeptics alike as they considered their careers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Peller and Jarvis in pool

The video of the social media sensations has received conflicting reactions online. Legit.ng gathered what internet users are saying below:

afobaje_dreached said:

"This boy handle with care na Edo girl oh."

oluwakemi._o wrote:

"Even d water is not blue enough 😢 sending Jealous from Maiduguri."

leeeymarrrrh said:

"They might actually be together because of their fans pressure but I pray they last long."

nene_george wrote:

" True talk 👏👏👏. They need to slow down and love themselves privately, besides we don’t need to see this side of them, they need to take their private lives out of social media because it’s crazy here."

dolly_pizzlleesneh said:

"Shey protection no dey ni.. They both educated and smart dem no fit let belle come for now and dem never marry officially leave dem jare."

abiolavj100 wrote:

"If I were Jarvis’ manager, to be honest, I wouldn’t let this video get posted on social media. As a manager, I couldn’t stop her from doing it, she has every right to, but posting it online? Totally unnecessary. Why? In Africa, the way men and women are perceived will never be the same, no matter how unfair it seems. I won’t say more before feminists come for me, but she just needs to be careful. At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee this relationship will last forever."

eckovista said:

"Na childishness go make grown man set up camera Dey explain to the whole world about these kids young enough to be your kids! Everything na content for Una now."

Peller and Jarvis turn heads

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.

The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fueled their union with their new creative studio moments.

The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cosy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng