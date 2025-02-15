Pastor Enoch Adeboye's son Leke had netizens talking after he joined in the buzz of the 2025 Valentine’s Day celebration

The preacher shared a new picture of himself and his lovely as he announced that they were both celebrating the special event

Leke went on to announce their destination for next and hinted that they were currently in Maldives, triggering reactions online

Leke Adeboye, the son of renowned Pastor Enoch Adeboye, joined the list of popular figures celebrating Valentine's Day in 2025.

The cleric and his wife, Titilope, shared a glimpse of the special moment they enjoyed on Friday, February 14.

Pastor Leke and wife celebrate Valentine’s Day. Credit: @lekeadeboye

Source: Instagram

In a brief social media post, Leke revealed that they were on a getaway together, sharing a beautiful photo of himself with his wife resting her head on his shoulder. The beach setting in the picture added to the romantic atmosphere.

Leke also hinted that they were in the Maldives and mentioned that their next destination would be Kyoto, Japan.

He wrapped up the post by wishing his fans and followers a lovely celebration.

“It's giving Maldives.... smiles. Happy Vals Day, love. Next time, let's give Kyoto, Japan.”

See his post below:

In a previous report, Leke slammed women, who jump from one prayer altar to the other.

The clergy in his post first greeted all the women and said that some of them move from the prayer altar of Pastor Jerry Eze to that of the cleric recently accused of fraud.

He disclosed that such women keep malice with husbands, other women, their fathers and even other women.

Also in his post, Adeboye prayed that the efforts, vigils, and prayers of such women will not be in vain. The clergy wished them a happy Holy Ghost Congress and happy Shiloh programme.

Recall that this is not the first time that Adeboye will be slamming women for their attitude despite being called Christians.

He once slammed a lady, who said her father was responsible for her flamboyant lifestyle.

Leke Adeboye and wife trend online

See what netizens said about the kingdom Lovebirds.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

antykemzi_thrift_stores said:

"Pastor sef dey pepper us ok."

akankeclassic_asooke_bead wrote:

"O ya pastor let’s do the trip together o, I and hubby."

esosaighodaro said:

"Rev Leke & his Beauty Queen!"

tcocoagriad wrote:

"❤️❤️wow! God bless your union."

thistda wrote:

"Justice for the single."

