Moese Bliss' newlywed wife, Marie Wiseborn, divulged the personal encounter she had before getting the singer's attention online

Recall that the news went viral on how the gospel artist met his sweetheart on the ravishing streets of Instagram

Following their traditionally concluded marital rites, the singer hosted a praise concert in Ghana where his woman shared her story

Marie Wiseborn, the newlywed wife of Nigerian gospel singer Moes Bliss, has shared her story of connecting with him online.

Legit.ng previously reported that kingdom love birds met on the streets of Instagram after the young woman did a dance video on one of the singer's hit songs, "Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus".

Moses Bliss' wife narrates the personal encounter that led her to him. Credit: @mariewiseborn

Source: Instagram

Following their culturally rich traditional wedding, Moses Bliss hosted a praise concert in Ghana on February 1, when he brought out his wife to share her testimony.

The elegant woman of God came up to the pulpit and narrated how she was pushed by the holy spirit to share the dance video that caught the singer's attention online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking further, she revealed that, at some point, she sent a message to the artist to wish him a happy Sunday.

Marie went on to advise netizens who are emulating her by doing their own dance videos so that they can meet their desired partner on social media.

She noted that they were all distracted by the vehicle instead of getting forced on the driver, who directed her into what she did.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Moses Bliss' wife testimony

Legit.ng compiled the directions below:

shadesofsoso:

"Lmao, I didn’t know Moses bliss was this dramatic The things Love brings out of people mehnn."

houseofamearypearl:

"Man of God is a finished man he’s so in love Omg! May this be forever IJN; goosebumps."

tomiprano:

"A Christian Finished man.When you love someone you won’t even realize that you are acting out of character.Love this so much."

nancyberry1:

"Moses is smitten!! He can't believe he won a jackpot. I'm so loving this."

funsowaters:

"I love how shy she is with him but when she picks up the mic she becomes a power house."

Moses Bliss’ wife shows off signature dance steps

More videos from Nigerian singer Moses Bliss' wedding saw when his newlywed wife, Marie Wiseborn, dished out some impressive dance steps.

The sensational clip saw the elegant woman of God ecstatic about her big day as she passed her joy through her body movements.

However, what caught the attention of many was that the first 12 seconds of the clip showed off the signature dance steps she used in one of her videos, which attracted the musician to her Instagram DM.

Source: Legit.ng