Making friends in Nollywood has become a thing for its practitioners and they support themselves in the industry

These friendships are often formed when they feature in films together and they share moments away from movie sets

Legit.ng highlights some notable Nollywood friendships including that of Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus, among others, that have stood the test of time

Nollywood friendships have blossomed into what fans admire and wish to have. In most cases, these actors work together frequently and create an enviable bond.

Their happy and tough moments are usually shared and it is unsurprising that when these celebs count the period of their stay in the film industry, the support of their friends is noteworthy.

Funke Akinde and Eniola Badmus, and other exciting Nollywood friendships. Image credit: @eniola_badmus, uchejombo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at some Nollywood friendships that have blown many fans away and left them captivated and inspired.

1. Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus

Nollywood blockbuster queen, Funke Akindele, and her bestie Eniola Badmus have been in the industry for over two decades.

From their days of little beginnings, they have known each other and stood for one another. When Funke experienced some personal challenging moments, she noted that Eniola was there to keep her company.

The duo also gave credit to their colleagues Iyabo Ojo and Tayo Odueke, popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo, for helping them in the early years of their careers.

Eniola played a formidable role in marketing Funke's latest cinema movie Everybody Loves Jenifa. She went to the cinema multiple times and called on her fans to watch her bestie's movie.

2. Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Omoni-Oboli, and Ufuoma

Whenever fans are looking at celebs whose friendships have mesmerised many, they conveniently pick Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, and Ufuoma McDermott.

They do not only support one another, they go on holiday together and wear matching outfits. Besides, they create memorable moments that their fans wish to replicate.

Four of them were in the 2024 cinema movie The Uprising: Wives on Strike, produced by Omoni Oboli. Other cast in the movie were Bukunmi Ideaga-Ilori, professionally known as Kiekie, Hilda Dokubo, and Okey Bakassi, among others.

3. Bimbo Ademoye, Adesua Etomi, and Bisola Aiyeola

Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington have become Nollywood sweethearts with their amazing talents and how they support each other.

They featured in the movie Suga Rush produced by filmmaker Jadesola Osiberu, and have not given fans any reason to doubt their friendship.

They celebrate themselves uniquely, especially on their birthdays, go on vacations, and turn up at each other's events.

4. Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye

One of the admirable friendships in Nollywood is that of Bimbo Ademoye and Kunle Remi. They have featured in several movies together including the Netflix hit movie Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre.

Both of them have created content and entertained their fans on numerous occasions. Beautiful Bimbo was a show-stopper when Kunle got married in January 2024. She turned up looking radiant in her Agbada and performed the role of the groom's bestman.

As she celebrated her 34th birthday on February 4, Kunle made a compilation of their interesting moments in a video and shared it on Instagram.

5. Sharon Ooja and Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola's friendly nature speaks for her and, unsurprisingly, she has many friends in Nollywood and beyond the industry.

One of her besties, Sharon Ooja, shared how nice she is and how she keeps supporting her even on bad days.

When Sharon got married in June 2024, Bisola was her chief bridesmaid. The 39-year-old mother of one stood behind her friend when social media buzzed with gossip about her husband Ugo Nwoke. Bisola countered some of them and said that they were lies.

Bisola's love for Sharon is unwavering and the latter often shares how grateful she is to have a friend like her.

6. Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde

36-year-old mother of two, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, has done well for herself in the industry and has built remarkable friendships.

She and her bestie Jemima Osunde often give their fans some interesting friendship goals. Their level of understanding is top-notch and they usually have entertaining content on Instagram.

Both of them have modelled together and shared some fun times promoting each other. They own a makeup brand together and have given their fans an idea of how friendship should be.

Aside from relating with Adesua, Jemima also has a good relationship with Adesua's husband Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W. When Adesua was pregnant with her second child in 2024, Jemima was with her and they created memorable moments.

Adesua Etomi, Jemima on wedding dresses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Jemima Osunde got their fans mesmerised as they slayed in wedding dresses.

Both of them wore different styles as they showcased the angles of the dress by the fashion designer.

At intervals, they gushed at each other, Jemima would smile and stir at Adesua who could not hold back her laughter.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng