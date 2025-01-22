Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus spurred reactions around their friendship

The Nollywood pair were seen in a video call as they both engaged each other in a playful banter

The viral video depicted how free and relaxed they both were with each other, which left many gushing online

Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus have shown netizens the strength of their friendship amid their recent appearances together.

There had been rumours of their bond going sour after Funke addressed the reports of her rocky relationship with her colleague.

During an interview with Arise News, Funke Akindele discussed being friendly with everyone, including stars and actresses.

When asked about her connection with Eniola Badmus, Funke Akindele said she likes her because she makes her laugh, cracks her up, and enjoys being around her.

She also mentioned that they haven't spent as much time together as they used to because they've been so busy with their lives.

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus on video call

A video of the two friends on a visual call with each other trended on Elon Musk's X.

Funke was seen bantering her friend, who in the same light, returned the energy that ended up making both of them.

The caption of the viral post read:

"Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus friendship no be from here oo."

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that all is now well in the relationship between former besties, Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus.

This was after rumours earlier swirled that the two movie stars were no longer in good terms because Akindele allegedly didn't acknowledge or celebrate Badmus on her 20 years on stage.

The pair, however, played down the alleged animosity between them recently. It started when Badmus shared her picture and named herself 'Woman Crush Wednesday'.

Not finished with her teasing, the high-grossing actress made another comment, referring to Badmus as the 'president's daughter' and playfully challenging her to a fight at her house. She added that Badmus should come over and beat her at home.

In her response to the reaction, Eniola Badmus said she was coming and added that Akindele should wait.

Eniola Badmus blows hot over rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Badmus cleared the air and gave assurances of the relationship between her and Akindele.

The actress, in an Instagram post, said it became necessary to speak up as she was sick and tired of people insinuating that their friendship had hit the rocks.

Eniola heaped accolades on the Omo Ghetto moviemaker and made it clear that nothing can come between the bond they share.

