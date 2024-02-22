Actresses Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Jemima Osunde got their fans mesmerised as they slayed in bridal attires

Both of them wore different styles as they showcased the angles of the dress by the fashion designer

At intervals, they gushed at each other, Jemima would smile and stir at Adesua who could not hold back her laughter

Nollywood actresses Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Jemima Osunde looked gorgeous as they adorned some wedding dresses for a fashion designer @matopedia.atelier on Instagram.

Jemima Osunde and Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington look glamorous in bridal attires. Image credit: @jemimaosunde, @adesuaetomi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The dresses had different patterns and the celebs brought out the beauty of the outfits with their lovely bodies. They also complemented their glamorous attires with the right accessories which made them appear stunning.

While they posed for their photoshoot session, one could see how enchanting they were in their dresses. Their fans could not get enough of them as they commented on their looks.

Check out the bridal dresses Adesua and Jemima adorned in the video below:

Fans react to Adesua, Jemima bridal look

Several of their fans took to Instagram to react to their lovely looks on the bridal dresses. Check out some comments below:

@officialsaskay:

"I must not miss your (Jemima's) wedding. You’re going to be a beauty to behold."

@theemmanuelomiwole:

"Jemima trying to explaining pe, it's modelling o but some of us no go gree. So, happy married life. May the Lord bless your union."

@skincarebyteerose:

"You look stunning."

@queen_artiosp:

"Ate and left no crumbs."

@hadjo._:

"I know beauty oo.. But this one in particular is a discovery."

@mawey_na:

"That after party/cocktail dress."

@oluchii8:

"Jem Jem see as the gown blends with your skin."

@efeirele:

"You are the prize."

@queen_shebah_:

"You look glamorous."

@omalichajoy__:

"You will make a very beautiful bride."

@bissakins:

"God went overtime when He created you."

Jemima Osunde tells Adesua Etomi to relax

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Jemima had called on the fans of her best friend Adesua Etomi-Wellington to tell her to relax whenever she's driving, and she is in the car with her.

Osunde revealed in a post on her page that Adesua is always shouting and looking scared whenever she drives when they go out together.

However, the Papa Benji actress also noted that she could be quite a rough driver at the steering, and this isn't limited to just some areas alone but both on the mainland and the Island.

Source: Legit.ng