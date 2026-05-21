A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of the moment his sister’s husband arrived at their family house

According to him, his sister reportedly refused to move her belongings to her husband’s house after their wedding

After waiting a while without seeing his wife, the young man decided to visit her family house and pack her things himself to take them to his house

A Nigerian man posted a video online that captured the moment his brother-in-law arrived at the family home shortly after the wedding.

The footage showed the newlywed husband turning up at his wife’s family residence to collect her belongings himself.

Husband arrives wife's family house to pack her things after her refusal to follow him home. Photo credit: @Bigsix/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reportedly refuses to follow husband home

The young man who shared the hilarious clip on social media identified himself as @Bigsix.

He explained that his elder sister had married recently but had declined to move her possessions to her husband’s house after the ceremony.

According to him, the couple had already completed the wedding, yet the bride did not follow her husband to his home as expected.

He stated that after waiting for some time without seeing his wife arrive, the young man chose to take matters into his own hands.

Rather than remain at his own house, the husband travelled to his in-laws’ residence to pack his wife’s items personally.

A video was recorded that exact point, showing the husband’s arrival and when he began to remove her belongings.

The brother narrated:

"POV: Your senior sister got married, refused to pack to her husband's house and na once the man come help am pack o."

Man says his sister refused to follow her husband home. Photo credit: @Bigsix/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man packs wife's properties to his house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Call me Temi asked:

"Must I move in??? Can’t we be seeing every weekend."

@Annie said:

"That is how my brothers packed my things to my husband's house because I was coming every weekend to pick my Sunday wear."

@Beauty asked:

"Who I go leave the room weh my papa just repaint with my favorite color for?"

@willjaey said:

"Same thing kuku happened to me! Until my husband vexed for me before I went home. I dey tell am say I Dey rest."

@vickyedidiong said:

"I remember when I got married 2023, after a week, my younger brother asked me when I’d be coming back home. I laughed so hard, my husband said come back as how after I’ve paid her bride price."

@GOODNESS said:

"Me I told my husband to go his room am going to my room too until my husband have to remind me this is our wedding night what are my saying."

See the post below:

Man rejoices as wife moves out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was seen in a video appreciating God as his wife moved out of his house.

While maintaining silence as the man ranted, the woman gathered her things with help from her mother.

Source: Legit.ng