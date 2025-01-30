Nigerian businesswoman May Edochie and Filmakeer AY Makun trended online after they were spotted together

The renowned influencer was seen on a boarded plane sitting beside the comedian as they possessed for series of pictures

May sharing the post disclosed to fans and followers the reason for their trip as many gushed over how good they looked together

Nigerian businesswoman May Edochie has buzzed the internet as she was spotted travelling to London in a lavish style with comedian and filmmaker AY Makun.

The duo are said to be travelling for the much anticipated UK premiere of The Waiter, which will be released in UK theatres on Friday, January 31, 2025.

May Edochie and AY share flight time to London. Credit: @may_yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The estranged wife of Yul Edochie shared lovely images from their flight on Instagram, expressing her enthusiasm over the journey.

The premiere is set to take place at the Odeon Cinema in Greenwich, London, with a red carpet event beginning at 7 PM.

Fans and fun seekers in the UK are anticipating the premiere of The Waiter, as they shared their expectations.

The film's premiere promises to be a star-studded event, featuring top Nollywood personalities.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Destination: LONDON in style…. Courtesy @flyairpeace ❤️. T H E W A I T E R @thewaitermovie

"UK Premiere & Release From Friday 31st January. Catch us tomorrow at the red carpet @ 7pm. PREMIERE: Odeon Cinema, Greenwich, London. Date: Friday, 31st January, 2025.”

May Edcihie and Ay Makun spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chommyold said:

"Airflow has been restricted. Pain went straight to Alusi n’je uka’s heart. Someone should check on him and his concubine, because dead body go surplus today. The tears go last for two weeks if not more! Let the posting of old videos begin.."

judy_don_suffer reacted:

"The werey thought marrying Yul was a jackpot 😅. She doesn't want to start from the scratch with obasi but May gave her her husband to use as an experiment.

bless07 wrote:

"Our sensational queen to the word! UK fam, I trust you all are gonna turn up for the spectacular premiere of The WAITER."

rosepetal said:

"If being rich and lonely looks like this, I want to be rich and lonely because ain't nothing or no one gonna steal my JOY. Rather be alone and rich than unhappy."

AY Makun and May Edochie put up elegant

in a previous report, the celebrity duo announced that they both worked on the movie The Waiter.

The comic merchant and the businesswoman released a teaser to announce the premiere and release date of their project.

The scene and storyline of the viral short clip showing the two stars have since left netizens brimming in anticipation.

Source: Legit.ng