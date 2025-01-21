Actress Sharon Ooja has specially celebrated her friend, Bisola Aiyeola, on her birthday with a lengthy post

In the post, she gushed over her and shared the fun time they spend together while calling her her best friend

Fans were wowed by their friendship and congratulated Bisola as a few shared their thoughts about her

Nollywood wood actress, Sharon Ooja, has gushed over her friend, Bisola Aiyeola as she marked her birthday.

In a long post on her birthday, Ooja celebrated their friendship. She disclosed that Aiyeola was her best friend, and she was a beautiful person both inside and out.

According to her, Aiyeola had been there for her for a very long time. She showered sweet words such as kind heart, gem, gift, a bonding board who always tells the truth on Bisola.

The movie star, who got married last year also stated that her friendship with Aiyeola was a safe place, and she hoped that she also makes her feel the same way.

Sharon shares Bisola's qualities

Sharing some of Bisola Aiyeola's qualities, she noted that she was very hard-working and she protects others.

She also noted that her friend was talented. Praying for her, she asked God to bless and make this year her year of pure laughter and answered prayers.

Sharon also prayed for the actress, who met Liz Benson months ago, that God would engulf her in his favour and everything she touched will turn to gold.

See the post here:

What fans said about Ooja's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@_favourite_ihuoma:

"Bisola is everybody’s best friend including me🥹😂 she such a sweet soul. Happy birthday bestie."

@_xo_dip:

"Your heart is what we have seen from afar. Continue to live in greatness you were made for. Many more years."

@helenoola:

"Happy birthday to our best friend, thank you for being an avenue of warmth & support to our queen. You deserve all the good things of life and may God grant it to you effortlessly, amen."

@ojulewastudio:

"Happy birthday full of testimonies and God's blessings bestie."

@takuemupa:

"Caption from the heart, uuuugh to love and to be loved like this.Happuy birthday to your beautiful friend."

@nurse__peejay:

"I don’t want the video to end. Too cute."

@adeoyeomosewa:

"You people will just be making me emotional. I love you both the most."

@victoria.nweze.779:

"Happy birthday beautiful Bisola."

@cecyhu:

"Happy birthday Aunty B. I've watched this video too many healthy times cause this video is so refreshing. A friendship turned sisterhood like this, I stan. God, I'll be grateful to enjoy one. And I promise not to mess it up like I've done in the past."

Eniola Ajao marks birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actress marked her birthday in a unique online.

She shared some pre-birthday pictures and gushed over herself. On the D-Day, she also shared more pictures and made a vow.

Fans and colleagues of the actress congratulated her in the comment section, as some of them prayed for her.

