Nollywood stars were on standby as their colleague Omoni Oboli premiered her movie Wives on Strike on Sunday, October 13

They looked dashing in their magnificent outfits which turned heads and had their fans praising them

Omoni, who was surrounded by friends and loved ones, looked breathtaking in the dresses she wore

Fashion was on display as actress Omoni Oboli held the premiere of her movie Wives on Strike on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Omoni looked glamorous in her blue attire which was designed with rhinestones and rose patterns on her chest area.

She rocked a silver necklace and earrings to compliment her attire. From her hairstyle to her gorgeous smile, Omoni Oboli was a cynosure of eyes as her friends in the industry joined her to celebrate her new work.

The mother of three and grandmother of one also rocked a sassy blue and purple outfit at the event.

What celebs wore for Wives on Strike premiere

Celebs who stormed the show were Odunlade Adekola, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Iyabo Ojo, Ayo 'Ay' Makun, Rita Dominic, Kieke, and Liquorose, among others.

Uche Jombo wore an elegant green dress which flowed to the ground, and she combined it with a matching green purse.

Iyabo Ojo did not look like a 46-year-old woman as she slayed in a black dress that exposed some parts of her bosoms. Her outfit had some colourful designs in front of her stomach region. She complimented the attire with a show-stopping black hat which mesmerised her fans.

Chioma Akpotha wore an orange ball gown which had a stylish hand and gave her a flamboyant look.

Comedian Ayo Makun wore a white outfit, while Odunlade Adekola turned up in black attire, giving them dapper vibes.

Other celebs who showed up for Omoni Oboli's Wives On Strike premiere also passed the vibe check as they looked gorgeous in their outfits.

See the celebs' outfits in the slides below:

Reactions to celebs' outfits to Wives on Strike premiere

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to what the celebs wore to the Wives on Strike movie premiere below:

@meisy_daisy:

"Iyabo Ojo fashion killer. 46 where?"

@sparkleshoesandbags:

"Rita Dominic so classy, so posh, so demure."

@nonso_oz:

"At Iyabo Ojo's age, soon to be grandmother she no fit cover herself."

@acupofpeacefulmind_:

"Rita Dominic with class no unnecessary cleavage exposure and still look more beautiful than their mother."

@sparkleshoesandbags:

"Iyabo this is too much. See as classy rita is. too much is disgusting."

Iyabo Ojo rocks classy Ankara outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo looked adorable as she rocked a classy Ankara outfit for a movie premiere.

She combined the trouser and blouse outfit with a colourful handbag and made her hair stylishly.

The movie star wore expensive jewellery that spoke class and elegance, and it got her fans to compliment her.

