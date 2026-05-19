Frank Edoho’s ex-wife is currently making waves online as she continues to drag him

In a fresh update, the businesswoman shared pictures of bank transactions involving the TV host

These leaked pictures showed receipts of money Frank allegedly sent to different unknown women

Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, had the internet buzzing after she shared pictures of alleged bank transactions between the TV host and reported call girls.

Recall that Ms Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Ms Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him.

Social media reacts as Frank Edoho’s ex reveals alleged hotel transaction receipts. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

However, in a new update, the businesswoman shared bank receipts showing how the media personality allegedly transferred several amounts to different unknown women.

The money ranged between #14,000 and #200, 000.

See the receipts below:

Legit.ng also reported that the ex-wife of Frank Edoho shared photos of couple-like outings between Frank and socialite Amaka Okeke.

This was after the Nigerian business executive Amaka Okeke broke her silence on allegations levelled against her by Sandra.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ms Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Ms Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

She made the allegations while responding to separate allegations that she had an affair with singer Chike during her marriage to Mr Edoho.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

While Ms Ugboaja has yet to respond publicly, both Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke maintained their denials in separate statements made on their Instagram accounts.

Despite Amaka Okeke’s public disclaimer, Sandra shared lovey-dovey moments between the businesswoman and the former host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, triggering reactions online.

Alleged hotel transactions involving Frank Edoho surface online after ex’s revelation. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Frank Edoho’s ex shares receipts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchechukwu.au said:

"Every man wants the best woman but most of us aren’t ready to become the best version of ourselves."

mannydubem55 said:

"Men, We need to do better. Lead these women with love, security and Respect. They will multiply whatever you give to them."

_cin.dee said:

"Since he decided to go low , she doesn’t mind going lower. Nne put it out there for this men to weep more😂."

christo_emeks said:

"This is after frank has left her … frank said it is in 2022 but all this receipts are from 2024."

e_bene_zar said:

"Anybody not seeing anything wrong in Frank’s action, may you daughters marry men like Frank 🙏🏽."

_alypse said:

"NO WOMAN LEAVES A GOOD MAN OR LETS A GOOD MAN GO 💯."

kelechicasmir said:

"Frankly speaking I support her unconditionally."

callmedamy

"The woman don dey mean frank since 😂😂."

classic_____labake said:

"This is so meee😂😂 I can keep evidence ehn! You can’t win me."

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, had shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng