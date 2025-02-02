Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus went down memory as they recalled how Iyabo Ojo and Tayo Odueke, aka Sikiratu Sindodo, helped their careers

Funke and Eniola shared how they would go for auditions in the early years of their careers but they hardly got movie roles

They revealed how Iyabo Ojo and Tayo Odueke ensured that they got movie roles, and it made netizens emotional

Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus shared the role their colleagues Iyabo Ojo and Tayo Odueke, aka Sikiratu Sindodo, played in the early days of their careers.

Funke Akindele, Eniola Badmus recount how Iyabo Ojo, Tayo Odueke supported their careers. Image credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @iyaboojofespris, and @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

According to Funke and Eniola, it was difficult for them to get movie roles back then. Despite going for auditions, they were usually turned down.

However, Iyabo and Tayo intervened and asked movie producers to feature them in their films. Funke noted that Iyabo used to buy food for her and drove her in her classy red car. Tayo also gave Eniola some of her clothes back then.

In a video, Funke and Eniola were grateful for the support from Iyabo and Tayo. Nevertheless, Funke said that Iyabo not only has the habit of defending others, but she now fights on social media.

Reactions as Funke-Akindele, Eniola-Badmus appreciates Iyabo Ojo

Check out some of the comments as Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus share how Tayo Odueke and Iyabo Ojo helped them in the early years of their careers below:

@yemisesweet commented:

"Queen Mother won my heart this morning ooo. Everyone has good things to say about her."

@tiernyolalere reacted:

"She talks about it at every opportunity she gets. Omo can’t wait to mention peoples name too."

@ashabiofficial noted:

"Glad I watched this. I just got more encouraged with aunty Funke and baddoskys video. This assures me that someday I will be up there sharing my story too."

@iam___ayanfe commented:

"I love it when you always appreciate people who are good to you. This is inspiring."

@sunn_floweeerrr reacted:

"Aunty iyabo always guiding and full of energy, ija wa ija o si. I love her @iyaboojofespris

@tayofatodu said:

"@iyaboojofespris always a good heart."

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus reunite

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke and Eniola had warmed the hearts of their fans online.

The duo were spotted at the actress' premiere for her film 'Everybody Love Jenifa' which was held in a choice area of Lagos.

Seeing the two ladies hang out again after a long time brought smiles to the faces of their online fans.

