Aston Villa won the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League after defeating SC Freiburg in the final in Istanbul

Villa put three past the Germans through Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers

The Premier League side received a significant amount of prize money after Unai Emery’s historic victory

Aston Villa are the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winner after outclassing SC Freiburg 3-0 at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, the home of Besiktas JK, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring for Villa in the 41st minute and Emiliano Buendia doubled it in the third minute of additional time. The Argentine assisted Morgan Rogers for the third goal in the second half.

Aston Villa won the UEFA Europa League after beating SC Freiburg 3-0. Photo by Mustafa Alkac.

Source: Getty Images

It was Aston Villa’s first Europa trophy, their first European title since the 1982 European Cup. For Unai Emery, it was his fifth Europa trophy, winning all five with clubs who have villa in their names - Sevilla (3), Villarreal and now Aston Villa.

Aston Villa’s prize money

The Europa League is UEFA’s second-tier competition, and not as lucrative as the Champions League, but it is still a significant revenue source for most clubs.

Aston Villa earned $4.7 million for qualifying, an amount paid to all clubs for reaching the group stage, and earned $3.43 million for group stage performance after winning seven of their eight matches, with each win worth $490,000.

Villa also earned $2.818 million for finishing second in the group phase, behind French club Olympique Lyonnais on goal difference, and an extra $654,000 for finishing in the top eight.

The Premier League side earned $23.69 million for progressing through all stages of the knockout and eventually winning the competition.

The third part of their earning which varies a lot is the value pillar, which includes market and coefficient money. Athlon Sports puts Villa's earning here at about $20 million.

This puts their total earnings at an estimated $55.29 million, though actual figures will be confirmed by UEFA later in their financial reports.

Unai Emery celebrates with his players after winning the Europa League. Photo by Neville Williams.

Source: Getty Images

Aside from the trophy, medals and prize money, Villa qualifies for next season’s Champions League and earns a spot on the UEFA Super Cup, where they will face the winner of Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain, both of which are Unai Emery’s former clubs.

Emery reacts after 5th Europa League trophy

Spanish manager Unai Emery was full of gratitude after winning his fifth Europa League trophy, and acknowledged every club he worked with in the competition, except Arsenal, with whom he lost his only final in 2019 against Chelsea.

“I'm always very grateful for Europe. For every competition, but especially the Europa League,” he told TNT Sport via UEFA.com .

“As well the clubs I work at because they show the way, as well the support I had with Valencia, with Sevilla, with Villarreal and here at Villa…

“I was telling [the players] in [the dressing room], we need wishes, we need seriousness in this competition. To show on the field that you are the protagonist – and they did it!”

Arsenal’s UCL prize money

Legit.ng previously analysed how much Arsenal earned for reaching their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years, where they will face PSG.

The Gunners earned the most money in the competition this season, and it is about three times the amount the Europa League winner earned even before playing the final.

Source: Legit.ng