In the post, the duo stood in front of a grill while the famous African Queen song was playing in the background

However, fans were not happy with the song as they commented about the singer and his marriage

Nigerian skit maker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jadrolita or Jarvis, have warmed the hearts of fans after a video of them was sighted online.

In the clip, the two lovebirds who visited Davido months ago were seen at an event tagged More Food is Coming. They were both wearing aprons as they stood in front of a barbecue stand.

In the background, Innocent Idibia's hit song, African Queen was playing and fans had to react to it. They slammed the blogger for using the song of an artist, who recently announced separation from his wife.

A few of them prayed that what happened to Idibia's marriage would not be Peller and Jarvis' portion.

Jarvis rocks Afro to show

In the recording, Jarvis was rocking an afro and also had a red jacket on. Kenny Blaq was the master of ceremony of the show. He was seen speaking with both Peller and Jarvis.

At one point, the content creator, who raised money for Jarvis, was tasting the food they were cooking, while his lover watched him with a smile on her face.

How fans reacted to Peller, Jarvis' video

Reactions have trailed the video of both Peller and Jarvis. Here are some of the comments:

@princeomonathaniel2022:

"This music is touching any time any hear this, is hard to forget and let go of tubaba... I know she will realize her mistakes and amend her ways, put things in order and they will settle.... both have come long way and no longer getting younger to start hustling for new wife or new husband.... all those Cho Cho Cho special advisors to Annie are the one pushing her to fire."...

@princeomonathaniel2022:

"They are making money, companies signing and inviting them for events."

@iam_cuteslim2:

"They look so good together."

@beautyforashes1310:

"We say no to this song for this amazing duo."

@auntyorobo:

"Iru orin jagajaga wo len play bayi,(which kind jagajaga song you dey Play) abeg ooo."

@nursemahmud:

"Ha, make una no use this song join people together , the singer won divorce o."

@mumy_shawn:

"Wen Simi and adekunle song dey, una dey play African queen for my favorite. Edakun o."

@abee_ke_1:

"Una go just dey force relationship for children’s neck, mtcw."

@toppmost_comm:

"Love bird."

@morenikeji8781:

"If no peller and Jarvis I no do. Jarpel till infinity."

Jarvis welcomes Peller at airport

Legit.ng had reported that Peller shared a video as he returned to Nigeria after staying for some weeks abroad alone without Jarvis.

In the clip, Jarvis went to the airport to pick him up and they both shared some romantic moments together.

Their love display became a topic among fans, who shared their views about the two of them and their love affair.

