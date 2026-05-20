A young man shared his experience as he celebrated the conclusion of his medical laboratory science studies at the University of Ibadan

He shared how he had gained admission into the University of Ibadan in 2019 after writing UTME five times

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Osinowo Oluwasegun, narrated his academic journey as he finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

He shared how he struggled to gain admission, sharing that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times.

A medical student who wrote JAMB 5 times graduates from University of Ibadan. Photo: LinkedIn/ Osinowo Oluwasegun

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan medical student shares admission struggle

On his LinkedIn page, Osinowo Oluwasegun shared how he wrote UTME five times and had to go to a polytechnic in the process.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

"After writing JAMB five times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and finally 2019), yesterday, I was finally inducted as a Medical Laboratory Scientist from University of Ibadan. My journey started in 2014 with the dream of studying MBBS, but admission didn’t come.

"Instead, I proceeded to the Polytechnic for my ND. Even after that, I refused to give up. I kept writing JAMB, facing rejections, changing strategies, and making difficult decisions including forfeiting my HND admission to give my university dream one final shot.

"In 2019, I changed my approach, enrolled at TBOSE Tutorial, stayed focused, gave it everything I had, and by God’s grace, I excelled in both UTME and Post-UTME. That same year, I gained admission to study Medical Laboratory Science at University of Ibadan.

"This journey wasn’t just about academics, it was about resilience, perseverance, and refusing to let setbacks define me. Along the way, I also had the privilege of serving in leadership roles as Class Representative, Welfare Director, P.R.O, Social Minister, Faculty President, and on several committees.

"To my parents, mentors, friends, and everyone who supported me, a big thank you to everyone. Above all, thank You, God, for making everything beautiful in Your time. From writing JAMB five times to induction day. What a journey, what a testimony. MLSct. OSINOWO O. M. B.MLS (HAEMATOLOGY) UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN."

A man shares how he bagged medical degree after 7 years. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI medical graduate's experience

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the medical laboratory scientist on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Akintayo Adewale said:

"Congratulations. So happy for you bro."

Stella Rogers said:

"Thanks for the reminder. It is vital to step back and look at the big picture."

Gideon Oluwabori said:

"Congratulations, Mr. President. Soar higher!"

Ibrahim Baruwa said:

"Congratulations."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng