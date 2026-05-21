A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical laboratory science studies at the University of Ibadan

She shared how she finished secondary school in 2015 and wrote UTME four times before she got admission into the University of Ibadan

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Adegoke, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she struggled to gain admission as she graduated from secondary school in 2015.

A medical student who wrote UTME 4 times graduates from the University of Ibadan. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oyindamola Adegoke

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan medical student shares academic struggle

On her LinkedIn page, Oyindamola Adegoke shared a timeline from when she first wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to when she finally graduated.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Wondering how I have an 11-year gap between secondary school and getting my university degree? Let's go down memory lane together.

"If my academic journey was a canvas, it would have vibrant hues of success tinged with morose tones of failures. This story officially began in 2015. I knew I wanted to be a health professional, so I made the most obvious choice... to be a Doctor.

"⚡2015: First UTME - 215, Post UTME - 48 (MBBS, UI), Failed WAEC as the Senior Prefect of my school 😂

"⚡2016: Second UTME - 239, No Post UTME (MBBS, UI), Took NECO, passed, and got into The Polytechnic, Ibadan to study SLT

"⚡2017: Found my place in the health profession - Medical Laboratory Science

"⚡ 2018: Finished my ND in Polyib, Third UTME - 275, Post UTME - 64, Cut off - 69 (MLS, UI)

"⚡2019: Fourth UTME - 323, Post UTME - 75 (MLS, UI), Finally got admitted

"⚡2020: Resumption plans thwarted, COVID-19 happened, ASUU strike later

"⚡2021: Resumed 100L ⚡2022: 8 months ASUU strike ⚡2023: 200L and 300L ⚡2024: 300L and 400L ⚡ 2025: 400L and 500L

"⚡2026: Final Professional Examination and Project defense. Induction and convocation will happen later this year.

"Finished Secondary school in 2015, bagged a degree in 2026. Indeed, the battle is not to the strong nor the race to the swift; time and tide happen to them all. A pe jeun ti ti, ko ni je ibaje."

A University of Ibadan medical student who wrote UTME four times celebrates as she bagged a degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oyindamola Adegoke

Source: UGC

Reactions trail University of Ibadan graduate's journey

Adewunmi Akingbola said:

"Oh wow. Thing is, I also finished secondary school in 2015. You really held on."

Bakkas Michael

"I have a very similar story, but today I have a master’s degree, delay is not denial. Congratulations to you,wishing you greater achievements."

Adelabu Ifeoluwa

"Nevertheless, we are thankful for the progress."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng