Governor Soludo introduces heavy fines for non-compliance with market operating days in Anambra state

Traders face up to 40 million naira in penalties for repeated shop closures contrary to state directives

New policy aims to bolster Anambra’s economy by regulating market activities and promoting consistent commerce

Anambra state - The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has announced a stringent enforcement measure targeting traders who fail to open their shops, introducing heavy financial penalties as part of a new market regulation framework.

The governor made the remarks while addressing concerns around compliance with market operating days, warning that sanctions would apply to traders who shut their businesses contrary to state directives.

Anambra Gov Announces Tough Market Law for Traders, "If You Don't Open Your Shop"

Source: UGC

Soludo outlines penalties for non-compliance

According to the governor, traders who refuse to open their shops on designated days would face significant fines, with additional penalties for further defiance of enforcement actions.

“If we seal your shop and you go ahead to open it, you are liable for the second offence, that is, another 20 million. The first offence of not opening the shop is 20 million naira, and the offence of opening it is another 20 million naira. We need money. If you want to close your shop every Monday for good reasons, it is okay, but we will make a plea bargain, and you will pay us no less than 5 million naira. Our commerce is the most important sector of our economy.”

Soludo says policy aims to strengthen commerce

The governor explained that the directive is intended to regulate commercial activities and ensure consistency in market operations across the state, stressing the importance of trade to Anambra’s economy.

He noted that structured market participation is essential for improving revenue generation and maintaining economic stability.

Authorities in the state are expected to enforce the new directive through market task forces and regulatory agencies, with penalties attached to non-compliance.

The government insists the policy will help ensure orderliness in markets and discourage arbitrary closures that disrupt economic activity.

Nnewi traders react as Soludo closes market

Previously, Legit.ng reported that traders in the New Auto Spare Parts Association (NASPA) Market, Nkwo Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state, have reacted to the closure of the market by Governor Charles Soludo.

Closure of the market on Monday, February 23, followed low compliance with Governor Charles Soludo's order to end the Monday sit-at-home in Anambra.

Source: Legit.ng