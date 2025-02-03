Nigerian movie star Genevieve Nnaji made it to the front line of blogs after she was spotted at the ThisDay awards

The actress who has managed to keep a low profile over the years was spotted outside dancing with Phyno, Flavour N’abania, and Arise TV anchor Ojinika

Videos of Genevieve and her friends revealed that they went to the beach in Lagos and spent their time until it was dark

Nigerian movie star Genevieve Nnaji has warmed the hearts of her fans with her recent string of public appearances.

Known for her rare outings, the actress seems to be embracing a more visible presence as she recently spent time with her colleagues in the industry.

Actress Genevieve Nnaji hangs out with Phyno, Flavour N’abania and Arise TV anchor, Ojinika Okpe. Credit: @Genevievennaji, @phynofino

Source: Instagram

Genevieve was spotted on the beach at night, enjoying the company of rapper Phyno, singer Flavour N’abania, and Arise TV anchor Ojinika Okpe.

The group appeared to be having a relaxed, fun time together, with Genevieve surprising many with her carefree energy around her friends.

Some of the clips shared by Ojinika Okpe showed Genevieve dancing joyfully on the shore, her white gown flowing in the ocean breeze.

in a previous report, the actress and music star Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N’abania made headlines after they were recently spotted together.

The Ashawo crooner took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself with the top Nollywood star. In the clip, Genevieve and Flavour appeared cosy as they smiled for the camera.

After Flavour posted the clip on his stories, Genevieve Nnaji reciprocated but she took things a step further.

The Nigerian actress posted the clip with a caption where she wrote “Ijele” which is a term used to describe a big and elaborate masquerade in Igbo land.

See the videos below:

Videos of Genevieve Nnaji with friends trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

godsent wrote:

" Genevieve ❤️❤️ celebrity to other celebrities."

Phantom said:

"Glad she’s coming out more these days."

taritaology reacted:

"Genevieve Nnaji surrounded by all these Igbo superstars... I'm waiting for the epic Igbo highlife music video collaboration"

iambull wrote:

"Shes now becoming lonely after all the shakara,"

2h5 reacted:

"So Genevieve play Woow I Dey take her too serious."

next autos said:

"Carry the kemera come , Genevieve please beware of flavor oooo 😂😂 make him no pour spit for your waist,"

officialugeed wrote:

"My queen! Peace of mind wan finish her. See her circle of friends naaa. Ojy, Chinny, Oluchi... super classy women."

orikunming reacted:

These are the legitimate Nigerian celebrities in my books. 💐

mypaddi_media wrote:

"These are the legitimate Nigerian celebrities in my books."

herripayrtin said:

"All of them for this video na vampire, guosh see how beautiful and young they all looking, Aging backward is what i wish for."

Genevieve Nnaji starts 2025 with social media appearance

Legit.ng previously reported that The Nollywood superstar resurfaced online after a long time with a message for the New Year.

The veteran actress referred to her fans as "love" and wished them the very best that 2025 has to offer.

She went on to share stunning pictures of herself in a black gown, showing off the contents of her chest.

