Nigerians are known to be kind and generous people; however, not all celebrities are known to readily part ways with their cash. Despite that, some top Nigerian stars have broken the internet after giving out huge sums of money to others.

It is a common saying that people cannot be told how to spend their money. This is why it tugs at the heartstrings of fans when a celebrity decides to give out some of their hard-earned cash. While some of these stars give out the little amounts they can afford, some top celebrities have shaken Nigerians to their core with their huge donations to others.

Legit.ng has now compiled a list of some top Nigerian celebrities whose huge donations, running into millions, broke the internet.

1. Don Jazzy donates N100m to VDM’s NGO:

Just recently, Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, left Nigerians wondering how rich he was after his unexpected N100 million donation to controversial online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan. Despite VDM calling him out in the past for giving out money to crossdresser Idris Okuneye Bobrisky, the music mogul still found him deserving of his hefty sum. The news triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians.

2. Rema donates N105 million to Christ Embassy:

24-year-old Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, made headlines in September 2024 after he gave N105 million to Christ Embassy church in Benin, Edo state. The award-winning singer had travelled to Benin for his homecoming when he was moved to give out the huge sum to the church. According to him, they embraced him and his family after he lost his father.

3. Davido’s dad donates N1 billion to C and S church:

Another worthy mention on this list is singer David Adeleke Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, who gave out a whopping N1 billion to his church. In August 2024, the billionaire businessman donated the huge sum to the Cherubim and Seraphim church in Surulere, Lagos, in honour of his late mother, Nnenna Esther Adeleke.

4. Wizkid gives hypeman GOE N20 million:

Grammy-winning musician Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid got the internet buzzing after he gave fast-rising hype man, Money Gee aka GOE N20 million. In December 2023, the Essence crooner appreciated GOE with the large sum for dedicating a song to him.

5. Wizkid donates N100 million to Surulere kids:

In another impressive move, Wizkid decided to honour his late mother, Morayo’s memory by giving back to the children in his hood. The Star Boy promised to give out N100 million to the kids and the news made social media headlines. A series of videos also made the rounds showing the moment Wizkid visited the community to carry out his promise.

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng