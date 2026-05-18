A video of part of what went down at the APC primary election in Delta State has surfaced online and drawn the attention of many

In the recording, Ned Nwoko and the former governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, were reportedly involved in the contest

Reactions have trailed the number of people who turned up for Ned Nwoko, as many speculated about the politician

Reactions have trailed the number of people who turned up to vote for Regina Daniels’ ex-husband, Ned Nwoko, at the APC primary election in Delta State.

The politician contested alongside the former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and a video from the primary election has surfaced online.

Reactions as Regina Daniels’ ex-hubby is snubbed during primaries. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@iaokowa

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, only a few people( three) were seen in the queue for Nwoko, while Okowa’s line appeared very long and difficult to count.

Reactions to Ned Nwoko’s constituency video

Reacting, fans made fun of the situation. They noted that even the few people in his queue might not fully understand what was happening.

They added that if APC could do this to a candidate within the same party, it meant they could go to any length when it came to other parties.

Regina Daniels trends as video of Ned Nwoko's primary election surfaces. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

A few people recalled what happened to the politician's ex-wife during her marriage crisis with the politician. They claimed the actress has reclaimed her glory and made jokes about Nwoko.

Others referenced the number of people who voted for Cubana Chief Priest during the primaries in the APC, saying the celebrity barman had done better.

Recall that a few months ago, Regina Daniels ended her marriage with Ned Nwoko after she cried out that she was being abused.

The situation later became messy as both parties shared posts and made allegations against each other on social media.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about the APC primary

Reactions have trailed the video of the Delta state primary elections as fans shared their hot takes about the two politicians. Here are comments below:

@olajideoladapocole reacted:

"Now get it, if APC can do this against themselves, imagine what will happen to those in other parties that will be contesting against their candidates,"

@dflowergirlje said:

"Week way go sweet na from Monday we go know."

@igbo_boygh shared:

"At least Cubana chief priest don see who him go fit laugh small."

@the_kokomeokoh commented:

"Laugh wan kee me., Somebody should check on Ned o."

@benbliss_ reacted:

"E sure me say those people wey de for line no know wetin dem de do dere.

@arenadestiny shared:

"Okowa, when still over 1.3 trillion naira allegedly and Ned wey just be senator for years without any development in his constituency all through his position as a Senate. Nigerians, what is wrong with ur Mental Reasoning?"

Regina Daniels's husband showers her with praises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, and the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife gave him the needed support to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng