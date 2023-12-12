Some boys in Shitta, an area in Surulere have called out Wizkid over his N100 million donation

Recall the singer was in Surulere to share N100 million to kids in the area in honour of his mother

In a video sighted online, the boys said the singer has been claiming Shitta but he didn't share money to them

Some boys in Shitta, a place in Surulere Lagos have called out Wizkid over his N100 million donation to kids in the area.

Shitta boys call out for Wizkid over donation in Surulere. Photo credit @iamwizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the singer was in Surulere and in Makoko to share money as he honours the memory of his late mother.

In a video sighted on Instagram, some boys who claimed to come from Shitta warned the singer not to come to their area.

They said he has been claiming to be from the place and they have not seen his impact since.

Shitta Boys says Wizkid shunned them

In the video, they lamented bitterly that the singer went to Makoko and Surulere and he didn't touch the place he has been claiming to have come from.

They cursed his mother and told him he wasn't their king.

This development is coming after Wizkid made money rain for some people in Makoko during his visit.

See the clip here:

Fans to the video of Shitta boys calling Wizkid

Reactions have trailed the video of some boys calling out Wizkid because of the money he gave to children in Surulere. Here are some of the comments below.

@parker_ojugo:

"All this one's don smoke ogba get touch nothing una fit do Wizki.d."

@rossyroyal__1:

"Only Wizkid can do it with no stress FC for life."

@yallmeetholly:

"Meter no reach dem I guess ."

@boboshi__01:

"Shoki shitta no talk reach them he no fit forget for hin life make dem calm their mind go dey."

@emmizyfundz01:

"Mumu want trend ."

@officialcashflow_12:

"Egbon if he sure for you use your phone do the snap you just Dey wurugbonlenu tie tibaje."

@iamdanekeh:

"If you like don't make your own Money. you are waiting for WizKid you go old."

@florishbaba:

"Lol if them Baruwa hold these ones na them go begin beg on camera, make una ask shoki shitta how far well they need attention and love @wizkidayo show them love abeg make them rest."

@olaoluwayinmika:

"Nawa ooo… well I blame wizkid for this."

Man shares how Wizkid gave his cousin a ride

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had helped a man when he visited Surulere to share money to children

In a video posted by the cousin of the man, the singer took pictures and made a video with the man he gave a ride to.

The man who posted the recording made it known that their family was blessed to have seen and had interaction with the singer.

He praised Wizkid for his meekness and said no celebrity was like him.

