“No Do Mistake Enter Here”: Shitta Boys “Para” for Wizkid Over N100 Million Donation in Surulere
- Some boys in Shitta, an area in Surulere have called out Wizkid over his N100 million donation
- Recall the singer was in Surulere to share N100 million to kids in the area in honour of his mother
- In a video sighted online, the boys said the singer has been claiming Shitta but he didn't share money to them
Some boys in Shitta, a place in Surulere Lagos have called out Wizkid over his N100 million donation to kids in the area.
Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the singer was in Surulere and in Makoko to share money as he honours the memory of his late mother.
In a video sighted on Instagram, some boys who claimed to come from Shitta warned the singer not to come to their area.
"See as Wizkid small: Video of lady linking up with singer to distribute N100 million for kids trends
They said he has been claiming to be from the place and they have not seen his impact since.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Shitta Boys says Wizkid shunned them
In the video, they lamented bitterly that the singer went to Makoko and Surulere and he didn't touch the place he has been claiming to have come from.
They cursed his mother and told him he wasn't their king.
This development is coming after Wizkid made money rain for some people in Makoko during his visit.
See the clip here:
Fans to the video of Shitta boys calling Wizkid
Reactions have trailed the video of some boys calling out Wizkid because of the money he gave to children in Surulere. Here are some of the comments below.
@parker_ojugo:
"All this one's don smoke ogba get touch nothing una fit do Wizki.d."
"Una father don come": Portable returns to Nigeria from the UK dripping in bling bling, video trends
@rossyroyal__1:
"Only Wizkid can do it with no stress FC for life."
@yallmeetholly:
"Meter no reach dem I guess ."
@boboshi__01:
"Shoki shitta no talk reach them he no fit forget for hin life make dem calm their mind go dey."
@emmizyfundz01:
"Mumu want trend ."
@officialcashflow_12:
"Egbon if he sure for you use your phone do the snap you just Dey wurugbonlenu tie tibaje."
@iamdanekeh:
"If you like don't make your own Money. you are waiting for WizKid you go old."
@florishbaba:
"Lol if them Baruwa hold these ones na them go begin beg on camera, make una ask shoki shitta how far well they need attention and love @wizkidayo show them love abeg make them rest."
@olaoluwayinmika:
"Nawa ooo… well I blame wizkid for this."
Man shares how Wizkid gave his cousin a ride
Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had helped a man when he visited Surulere to share money to children
In a video posted by the cousin of the man, the singer took pictures and made a video with the man he gave a ride to.
The man who posted the recording made it known that their family was blessed to have seen and had interaction with the singer.
He praised Wizkid for his meekness and said no celebrity was like him.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng