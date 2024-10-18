A Nigerian media personality, Kogi Rebel, has continued to react to Don Jazzy’s N100m donation to VeryDarkMan

The Mavin Records boss broke the Nigerian social media space after he donated the huge sum to VDM’s NGO despite the critic blasting him in the past

Kogi Rebel reacted to the news by saying VDM would also receive a N300 million donation from Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin even after dragging him

Nigerian media personality Kogi Regel is making headlines over his take on online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan’s acceptance of Don Jazzy’s N100 million donation.

Mavin Records boss Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, sparked an online debate after he anonymously donated N100m to VDM’s newly established NGO despite the online critic blasting him some weeks back for giving money to crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

Nigerians react as OAP tackles VDM, says he will accept N300m donation from Prophet Fufeyin. Photos: @donjazzy, @verydarkblackman, @prophetjeremiahomoto

Source: Instagram

If VDM will accept N300m donation from Prophet Fufeyin

Amid the VDM and Don Jazzy’s donation drama, Kogi Rebel took to his Facebook page to discuss the situation.

The media personality expressed his displeasure with the online critic, noting that his acceptance of Don Jazzy’s donation means he would also accept a N300 million donation from Nigerian preacher, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin whom he had called out for allegedly selling fake miracle water and healing soaps.

According to Kogi Rebel, a person who stands for self-righteousness and speaks against evil should not tolerate small evils because it’s convenient.

He wrote:

“If Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin sends VeryDarkMan (loosely translates as "NGO" to escape culpability), 300m this night, he will receive "God bless your MOG".

He can now resume his Holy Water and Soap selling business to Nigerians.

Don't you see how you all sound? If you stand for self righteousness and speak against all the evils in the land, you can't tolerate small evil because it is convenient for your own course. Integrity is really subjective.

Many of us that know we are not perfect humans, do you see us act like Holy Serpents? Which way Nigerians?”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as OAP slams VDM

Kogi Rebel’s post about VDM accepting a N300 million donation from Prophet Fufeyin was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Lafacesuperfab:

“When intelligent people speak, the obvious is always transparent 👏.”

kween___mimi:

“True though 👏.”

Edo_alexx:

“Even if Bobrisky sends him money, he'll accept it.”

Francesspeters:

“Taaaa, gbafuo abeg. U guys find fault in everything. I pity who dey seek for Una validation before doing anything. Focus on the cause he is trying to achieve and ask yourself, what good have u ever done for your little clan talk more of your whole community. Ndi uchu everywhere!!! Anybody wey send money voluntarily for the cause, it should be collected. He no force anybody.”

Castlewears:

“All of you criticising VDM are mad. Y'all didn't see were he challenged the likes of Don Jazzy not supporting the needy but dashing a confused man money while in jail. In his words he said; not when he calls on these people tomorrow, they won't respond. Don Jazzy simply accepted his challenge. So what's wrong with that?”

ama_doris21:

“lol because he condemn that of bobrisky? Same VDM that stood by Don jazzy when Wizkid called him and influencer? You all find fault in everything.”

King_kosi8:

““NGO” and “foundations” na the new strategy for Celebs but anyways.”

ay_whizzy:

“Who be this mumu?”

kanoel_fabrics:

“Some people still got it together, there's hope 👏👏👏👏.”

biggies_menu:

“Someone finally said it ..... like u came out soliciting for funds for your charity project and someone you once disregarded on the social media supported you .....I was expecting you to apologize for the Ill words u said to him or u refund the money .... since you are a bias person.”

sylvia_uzo:

“What if @donjazzy is now reflecting on his decision to help Bob and feeling some regret? After considering VDM's perspective, he realizes that the funds could have been more effectively invested in the futures of individuals who truly deserve support from less privileged backgrounds. This newfound insight may inspire him to redirect his efforts and donations toward making a meaningful impact on those who genuinely need it, ultimately leading to a more purposeful and rewarding use of his resources.”

Radiogad slams VDM

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Radiogad slammed Verydarkman for taking a swipe at the celebrities who donated money to Bobrisky.

The critic had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and others who gave millions to Bobrisky as the crossdresser posted it.

In a video, Radiogad gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater because of what he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng