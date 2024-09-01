A video of singer Rema at Christ Embassy church in Benin, Edo state, after his homecoming show has emerged online

During his Thanksgiving with family members, Rema donated a whopping sum of 105m to the church

The Calm Down crooner also recalled how the church embraced him and his family when they lost his father

Music star Divine Ikubor has donated a hefty sum to a church in Benin, Edo state, and the story is trending online.

Following the success of his homecoming concert in Benin, a video of Rema at Christ Embassy campground, Sapele Road, where he and his family appreciated God, has emerged online.

Rema revealed church opened a shop for his mother. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

During his address to the church, Rema donated N105 million as a sign of his gratitude to God.

The singer recalled how the church supported his mother by opening a shop for him when he lost his father.

"The church embraced me, I pledge N40 million to the infrastructure of the church, N20 million to Rhapsodies of Realities, N25 million to teen church. When I lost my dad, we felt alone, the church opened a shop for my mum, if there is any widow, I am pledging N20 million."

Watch the video of Rema in church below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rema gifted fans N2million at his homecoming concert.

People hail Rema

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

djmastermind_:

"Do not forget the church opened a church for his mom when his father died."

angelo_respect:

"Like churches that turn up for their members in need."

yg_plug2god:

"This na Christ embassy church?"

blossom_0.000:

"The first line of introduction speaks volume…Gratitude is just must."

misterfrosh:

"Give boys this money na we they stream your music not church."

samboiting1:

"Pastors just dey cash out low key! Na so one pastor talk say e better many thousands of stingy persons die than 1 giver. Just imagine na all these things Fela be sing about ."

Adorable video of Rema and his mum

In other news, Rema warmed hearts amid preparations for his homecoming concert in Benin.

A video went viral showing the Hehehe crooner in a hearty moment with his mum during an eventful outing.

The woman was visibly happy to be around her son as they spoke sweetly to each other, not minding the surrounding activities.

Source: Legit.ng