Wizkid Gives Hypeman Money Gee N20M for Dedicating Song to Him, He Leaps for Joy in Viral Video
- Wizkid recently trended online after he extended his generosity to a hypeman, Money Gee, by giving him the sum of N20 million
- Money Gee caught Wizkid's attention on Instagram after he dedicated a song to the Nigerian Star Boy
- Wizkid further declared Money Gee's song was the only one he wanted to hear whenever he stepped out in Lagos
Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid triggered reactions with the large sum of money he gave to a young hypeman identified as Money Gee, who dedicated a hype song to him.
On Saturday, December 2, Money Gee took to his Instagram page to share a video showing him hyping Wizkid with a melodious voice and beats.
The song titled Italawa Big Wizzy was dedicated to Wizkid.
Watch the video of Money Gee hyping Wizkid below:
Wizkid's comment on Money Gee's video
The video, however, caught Wizid attention as the Ojuelegba crooner, who is currently on music break, took to his comment section to write: “20Meter for u.”
Wizkid, in another post via his Instastory, said Money Gee's hype song was the only one he would be listening to.
See a screenshot of WIzkid's post below:
Money Gee confirms receiving N20 million from Wizkid
In a video that has now gone viral, the hypeman was overjoyed as he was spotted with comedian Salo, as he confirmed Wizkid blessed him with a substantial amount of N20 million.
Watch a fun video of Money Gee and Salo celebrating below:
Fans hail Wizkid
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:
prince_tgb:
"delayed but not denied!"
echo__phlexa:
"If na one person na 2m you go collect big wiz for a reason."
burner__96:
"God I also pray for unexpected blessings before the year comes to end oo."
darasimi__7620:
"20m!!!Ha popcy hope you know wetin you dey do like this."
motun_xx_:
"If nah davido nah 2million he go press and he go still dey cap on top am."
iamdammyray:
"We no dey do 2 2 meters for here."
swt_annabella:
"Tears go done full carter eyes."
Bella Shmurda links up with Wizkid
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bella Shurmda trended over a video of him hanging out with WIzkid.
The two singers were spotted conversing at a nightclub in Lagos.
This comes weeks after Bella Shmurda unfollowed Wizkid on Instagram, stirring speculations that it was connected to the Mohbad's death.
