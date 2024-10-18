Canada-Based Doctor Fervently Prays For VDM Amid Don Jazzy's N100m Controversy: "U're Our Only Hope"
- A Canada-based Nigerian doctor has expressed his opinion concerning embattled critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan
- The doctor, who appeared to be an older man, thanked Don Jazzy for his huge contribution towards VDM's NGO
- He stated firmly that many of them in the diaspora were rooting for VeryDarkMan and also prayed for him
VeryDarkMan may be a bit of a controversial personality here in Nigeria, but it seems people abroad appreciate his efforts to make the country a better place.
You will recall that the social media commentator and activist buzzed social media after he complained about the anonymous donation of N100 million into the official bank account of his newly established Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).
In another video shared on Thursday, October 17, VDM confirmed that Don Jazzy reached out to inform him that he had donated the huge sum.
What the doctor said
In that light, the doctor noted that VDM's audacity was one of a kind, and if there could be about four of him, then there would be a better Nigeria.
He firmly opined that activists were the only hope for diasporans to return home to a better country. He also prayed for VDM's success in everything he set out to do.
On a final note, the doctor affirmed that he does not know VDM personally but is willing to donate to his NGO to support his cause.
See the post here:
Nigerians reacted as doctor hails VDM
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@veevogee :
"Take it or leave it. VDM is a FORCE. He can’t be right all the time but he’s doing well for Humanity."
@ada_bekee06:
"VDM be like blue film. Everybody Dey watch am but nobody Dey admit say them Dey watch am."
@etin_bureno:
"VDM have more fan in diaspora than in Nigeria."
@king__cnd_:
"God bless you sir we the Ratel appreciate your kind gesture is all love peace out and blessings."
@usendollar_pro:
"He might have his flaws like everyone on the planet. Truth be told, his good works by far surpass his wrong doings and that is what is needed."
@iam_capital.m:
"U and who in the diaspora Is rooting 4 who?"
Nigerians tackle VDM for accepting donation
Meanwhile, Don Jazzy's N100 million donation to Verydarkman's foundation continued to trend on social media.
While several netizens applauded the music boss, some gave reasons for VDM to refund the money.
Others also recalled how Verydarkman had dragged the Mavin label boss some months back for reportedly donating to Bobrisky.
