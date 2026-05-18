A solar expert has pointed out things that can cause damage to a tubular battery and affect its health

In a viral post, he mentioned what people can do to prevent damage to tubular batteries and make them last longer

The advice he gave on the use of tubular batteries in his post grabbed the attention of many social media users

As the need for alternative power sources continues to grow due to the shortage of power supply in the country, a solar expert has listed 8 things that could damage a tubular battery in a solar inverter.

He explained in the post that, normally, a tubular battery is supposed to last for about 3-5 years. However, certain acts or situations can affect the lifespan of tubular batteries and damage them entirely.

Expert explains why tubular batteries fail fast, shares prevention tips. Photo Source: Facebook/Olu Jacob Opeyemi

Source: Facebook

Expert lists causes of tubular battery damage

The individual, Olu Jacob Opeyemi, explained that while a tubular battery could last for years, certain things can damage it within a year.

Olu Jacob Opeyemi wrote on Facebook:

"A good tubular battery should last 3–5 years."

"So if it dies in 8 months:"

"Something is definitely wrong"

"Common Causes of Early Battery Failure"

The individual explained in detail, step by step, what could make a tubular battery get damaged within a short period.

He wrote:

"I explained one by one:"

"1. Deep Discharge (Most Common)"

"Battery is drained too low repeatedly"

"Below safe voltage"

"Result:"

"Sulfation"

"Permanent damage"

"Reduced capacity"

"2. Poor Charging (Undercharging)"

"Not enough solar panels"

"Low sunlight"

"Wrong settings"

"Result:"

"Battery never gets full"

"Gradual weakening"

"3. Overcharging"

"Wrong inverter/charge controller settings"

"Result:"

"Battery overheating"

"Water loss (for flooded types)"

"Plate damage"

Solar expert lists things that can damage tubular batteries, warns users. Photo Source: Facebook/Olu Jacob Opeyemi

Source: Facebook

After listing three things that could damage a tubular battery, he continued as he shared more instances:

"4. Undersized Solar System"

“Big battery + small panels = problem”

"Battery keeps working"

"But never properly recharged"

"5. Excessive Load"

"Too many appliances"

"Result:"

"Battery drains too fast"

"Stress on battery"

"6. Wrong Cable or Bad Installation"

"Undersized cables"

"Loose connections"

"Result:"

"Voltage drop"

"Poor charging"

"Heat buildup"

"7. Lack of Maintenance"

"For applicable tubular batteries:"

"Low water level"

"Dirty terminals"

"Result:"

"Reduced performance"

"Damage over time"

"8. Mixing Batteries"

"Different capacity or old + new"

"Result:"

"Imbalance"

"One battery overworks"

“Battery failure is rarely the battery’s fault.”

"It is usually system design or usage"

After listing out what could damage a tubular battery, he mentioned in the same post things that can be done to prevent damage to the battery and improve its condition.

The solar expert, Olu Jacob Opeyemi, continued:

"How to Prevent It"

"Set correct discharge voltage"

"Ensure proper charging"

"Match panel size with battery"

"Avoid overloading"

"Use correct cable size"

"Maintain battery regularly"

He also advised people who currently use tubular batteries for their solar inverters or are planning to:

"Final Advice"

"Tubular batteries are strong - but not indestructible"

"Proper usage = long life"

"Poor system = early failure"

His statement got the attention of people who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as man speaks about tubular batteries

Amiru Mohammad stressed:

"Well explained Sir. But does this have any difference with AGM battery?"

Daniel Makau shared:

"True, it happened to me."

Obruche added:

"Continously draining it."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man using a 2kVA solar inverter with a 260Ah tubular battery begged for help online after noticing unusual performance from his system. He said the battery charges very fast but also drains quickly, even with light use, and he shared details of his solar setup while asking people for solutions.

Nigerian man complains about solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his frustration online after his 2.5kVA solar inverter system with 220Ah batteries started having problems just one year after he bought it.

He said the system used to work well and power his freezer and phones, but now the batteries drain quickly even with small use, and he asked people online for help.

Source: Legit.ng