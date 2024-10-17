Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy is now making social media headlines over his N100 million donation to VeryDarkMan

Recall that VDM revealed on social media that the music mogul supported his NGO with N100 million

The news soon spread like wildfire, leading to Don Jazzy topping social media trend charts

Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, is trending at number one on social media for donating N100 million to Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Just recently, the Nigerian social media space started buzzing with excitement after the online critic revealed the identity of the person who sent the N100 million to his bank account.

Don Jazzy trends after N100m donation to VDM, fans compare cash to BBNaija prize. Photos: @donjazzy, @iamkellyrae, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Don Jazzy’s identity was revealed, many Nigerians took to social media to speak on the matter, and the Mavin Records boss soon topped the Twitter (X) trend table.

Mixed reactions trailed the news of Don Jazzy giving VDM N100 million to support his NGO. While the majority of Nigerians praised the music mogul, others taunted the online critic for accepting the money after blasting Don Jazzy a few weeks back.

Read their comments below:

Basito said there’s money where there’s money:

Basito also said other celebs will soon start sending money to VDM:

This tweep said she just imagined what N100 million would do for her:

This tweep said Don Jazzy sent the money without making noise:

Singer Portable cries out for his share:

Egungun said BBNaija housemates spent three months in the house to make the money Don Jazzy sent in one day:

Provii imagined how much was in Don Jazzy’s account:

Klinton said people like the Mavin boss should brag online:

Ruth dedicated a post to appreciate Don Jazzy:

Ifeanyi prayed for VDM to use the funds well:

Solomon Buchi had this to say:

Jaynepha threw shade at BBNaija housemates:

Frank had this to say about BBN prize money:

Celebs storm Don Jazzy's page to beg for money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after VDM revealed that Don Jazzy sent him N100 million, several netizens, including celebrities, have since marched to the music mogul's page to ask for money.

Legit.ng captured comments from the likes of singers Portable Zazu and Zlatan Ibile, as well as comedian Bovi.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng