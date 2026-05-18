Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire escaped death on May 18, 2026, when armed thugs attacked the APC senatorial primary election in Akure

The invasion caused panic among delegates, journalists, and even school pupils nearby, with several people injured during the chaos

Adegbonmire condemned the exercise as a “complete charade”, alleging intimidation and violence targeted at his supporters across Ondo Central

The Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, narrowly escaped death on Monday during the APC senatorial primary election in Akure after armed thugs invaded the voting centre.

The incident occurred at Okilisa Ward 5 in Akure, where thugs stormed the venue, allegedly shooting at the senator’s vehicle and dispersing voters.

Senator Adegbonmire escapes attack as thugs disrupt APC primary in Akure. Photo credit: TiamiyuLukman/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Panic spread among delegates, party officials, supporters and journalists, with several people injured, including women. Security operatives quickly evacuated Adegbonmire as the situation worsened.

Pupils and parents in panic

The violence also affected Ebenezer Primary School, where pupils fled for safety and parents rushed to protect their children amid sporadic gunfire.

Speaking after the attack, Adegbonmire described the APC primary as a “complete charade”, alleging widespread intimidation and disruption targeted at his supporters. He said:

“But while they were counting the other line, and it became glaring that we were leading, thugs invaded the place, started shooting in the air and even shot at my car. I can show you the bullet marks."

He further claimed similar incidents occurred in Idanre, Akure North and Akure South, accusing hired thugs of preventing voters from participating freely.

Governor’s name dragged into crisis

Although some perpetrators allegedly invoked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s name, Adegbonmire stated he does not believe the governor was directly involved. He confirmed sending a message to the governor detailing the violence but said he had yet to receive a response.

The senator urged the APC national leadership to intervene, insisting the integrity of the primary process had been compromised. He stressed that free and fair elections were being undermined by intimidation and violence.

Pattern of electoral violence in Ondo

Adegbonmire linked the incident to similar irregularities during last week’s House of Representatives primaries, warning that violence was becoming a recurring pattern in Ondo State’s internal party elections.

The attack has heightened tension around the APC National Assembly primaries in Ondo State, raising concerns about electoral credibility and the safety of participants.

Delegates and pupils flee amid gunfire at APC primary election in Akure. Photo credit: APCnig/x

Source: Twitter

Ndume secures Senate ticket again

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Borno South ahead of the 2027 general elections. Ndume emerged as the party’s candidate through an affirmation process conducted during the APC primary election held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The senator contested unopposed after his main challenger, Abdullahi Askira, withdrew from the race last month. From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram. Party sources said the move paved the way for Ndume to emerge as the consensus candidate for the APC in Borno South.

Party sources said the move paved the way for Ndume to emerge as the consensus candidate for the APC in Borno South. If re-elected in 2027, Ndume will secure a fifth term in the Senate, further extending a political career that previously included service in the House of Representatives before his move to the upper legislative chamber.

Source: Legit.ng