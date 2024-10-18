Obafemi Martins was spotted having the fun of his life as he splashes cash on popular influencer Egungun

The former Super Eagles striker is one of the richest Nigerian players ever, having had a remarkable footballing career

Egungun has taken to social media to share the clip, as the social media personality thanked the ex-Newcastle United forward

Former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins was captured the moment he handed wads of cash to Instagram influencer Egungun.

The ex-Super Eagles striker is one of the richest Nigerian footballers of all time, having had a stellar career with top clubs abroad.

'Obagoal,' as Martins is fondly called, had stints in Italy, England, Spain, Russia, the United States, and China before retiring in 2020.

Obafemi Martins handed wads of cash to influencer Egungun. Photo: @_egungun.

Source: Getty Images

He played for clubs such as Reggiana, Inter Milan, New Castle United, Levante, Seattle Sounders FC and Shanghai Shenhua.

The Will reports that the 42-cap ex-Super Eagles striker has since returned home, tending to his businesses, as he recently floated a night club.

Martins, 39, has also been spotted at events as he continues to support several individuals in the entertainment industry.

Obafemi Martins splashes cash on Egungun

He was captured the moment he handed wads of cash to Egungun right inside a nightclub.

A briefcase full of cash was also spotted, and the former striker took turns 'dashing' the social media influencer.

Egungun took to his IG handle to share the clip and added the caption:

"The love is massive thank you so much obagoal I’m taking out one million naira from this money to do giveaway for the best videos."

Fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react:

@ijesaekun said:

"Abeg, if you never chop and you are smiling while watching this video, gather here."

dr_t.ce said:

"Obagoal too Generous!!! I can’t forget when he meet around June this year…he just pack 500 naira mint give me…cheiii

"I was like “baba you dey print money?!!” God bless Obagoal abeg. Correct man."

zii_blaze__ said:

"Person Wey Get Money Them Still Dey dash am money. Life no just balance."

Obafemi Martin's son debuts for Monza

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian side Monza have given Kevin Martins his senior debut for the club as he starred in their Coppa Italia game with Brescia.

The right winger made his first senior appearance for the club and played the full 90 minutes in their 3-1 win on Thursday night.

Head coach Alessandro Nesta tried something totally different for the game and rotated his squad.

Source: Legit.ng