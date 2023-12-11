Nigerian international artist Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, best known as Wizkid, has continued to uniquely mourn his mother, Jane Dolapo Morayo Balogun

The musician shook the internet with his recent charitable plans to hounour his late mother this year's Christmas by giving N100 million to children

In his emotional post, the Made in Lagos hitmaker announced that the distribution will commence this evening, December 11, in Surulere, Lagos

Nigerian international singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun has announced his humanitarian plans for this year’s Christmas, all in honour of his late mother, Jane Dolapo Morayo Balogun.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats icon lost his beloved mother on August 18, 2023, in London, and held a lavish burial ceremony for the deceased in Lagos, Nigeria.

Wizkid honours late mum this Christmas with N100m giveaway to kids Credit: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

Despite the recent loss, the musician has been making waves on the internet with a series of generous acts.

The Ojuelegba crooner has now revealed his plan to donate a whopping sum of N100 million to children, with the distribution set to commence on the night of December 11 in Surulere, Lagos.

Wizkid emphasised that his compassion is a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Morayo.

See screenshots of his Instagram story

Netizens react to Wizkd’s N100m Christmas giveaway

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ladyque_1:

"The death of his mum made him to see life from a different angle."

poshest_hope;

'Where are my fellow surulere children? Line up here let’s know where we’re meeting tonight. Ojuelegba or shitta?'

umycutie:

"Wizkid is in his "life is too short, nothing dey this life era. His mom's demise has given him a different perspective about life."

prince_glory1:

"My Love for Wizkid keeps on Growing, gathering here if you’re in this table."

ms_leemart:

"For someone who dedicated lot of music to his mum during his early days of music it glaring how much he love his mum. May God comfort and bring him peace FC TILL I DIE."

onyinyechukwu______:

"Honestly I feel he’s still gr!eving and this is one of his ways of gr!eving."

