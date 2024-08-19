Recent clips of Nigerian billionaire and Davido's dad, Adedeji Adeleke, attending a popular church in Surulere, Lagos, together have gone viral

During the visit, Davido's dad made a massive donation and clips of the viral moment have sent many into overdrive

In the viral clip making the rounds online, the billionaire was heard pledging to give the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim, Mount Zion National HQ, Surulere, N1bn

A viral video shows Nigerian billionaire Dr Adedeji Adeleke, the father of Afrobeats superstar Davido, making a considerable monetary donation to a famous Lagos church.

The billionaire was recently at The Eternal Sacred Order of The Cherubim & Seraphim, Mount Zion National Headquarters, Tejuosho, Surulere, for the thanksgiving service of his late mother, Nnena Esther Adeleke.

Apart from the billionaire, several other significant dignitaries were also at the event, including Dr Adeleke's younger brother, Governor Ademola, Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his son, Davido.

Davido's father gives C&S church N1bn

However, apart from Gov Ademola Adeleke's funny dance steps when he was called on stage, the highlight of the event was the moment Davido's dad made a donation of N1bn to the church.

The wealthy energy tycoon noted that he was giving the money in honour of his late mum, Nnena Esther Adeleke.

According to veteran journalist Dele Momodu, Nnena Esther Adeleke was the Senior mother-in-Israel of the church when she was alive. This position is currently held by Yeyeluwa Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, the younger sister of Davido's dad.

Watch the viral moment below:

Netizens react as Davido's dad donates N1bn

See some of the comments that trailed the pledge made by Davido's dad:

@afellaylinks:

"After the money na fight remain for church now."

@egbeinyon:

"How the man views God Almighty, he gave something substantial cuz he appreciates what God Almighty Has Done For him, and his son is also following the family traits of giving, they are just an amazing family."

@bolu_pops:

"Problems don start be that among members and church council. He wouldn't have done the donation in public."

@iyaski2003:

"Even governor Dapo Abiodun became a believer after hearing the donation."

@adebola_oladaniels:

"Please where is the address, na the church I want to dey go be this."

@omobasegun:

"Many people are suffering in Ede town oo."

@aaronchukwuemeka_:

"Chairman is a good man."

@horppy_:

"Hmmm 1 billion naira for a church… 👏👏👏 in this same country NIGERIA 🇳🇬 WHERE…"

@lilrivaldo:

"This shows that the real successful men in Nigeria no dey go Gen z church where all these “ex-coppers” dey go be usher."

