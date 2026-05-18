President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured that all victims abducted during the attack on schools in Oyo state will be rescued, while condemning the killing of one of the kidnapped teachers

Attacks like the recent Oriire LGA incident are common in northern and central Nigeria, where bandits and insurgents often target remote communities with weak security presence

Tinubu stated that security operatives are working round the clock to rescue the Oyo victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has condemned the “barbaric” killing of one of the teachers abducted from the Esiele community in Oyo state.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian leader seized the opportunity to call on the National Assembly to review existing laws to, without delay, allow states to establish their own police forces, as part of efforts to address rising insecurity across the country.

President Bola Tinubu slams the killing of an abducted Oyo Mathematics teacher by terrorists amid growing security concerns in Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The president pledged that his administration will support state governments which have set up security outfits to safeguard their people from the terrorists bent on disrupting Nigeria's peace.

Legit.ng recalls that bandits invaded the Esiele community in Oriire local government area (LGA) of Oyo state last Friday, May 15, 2026. The outlaws abducted staff, students, and pupils of Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School and L.A. Primary School.

President Tinubu sympathised with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and the people of Oyo state over the terrorist attack and assured them that the federal government will collaborate with the state government to rescue the victims.

Tinubu condemns killing of abducted teacher

The Punch quoted Tinubu as saying:

"I am saddened by the reported killing of one of the teachers kidnapped by the gunmen who invaded the community. I sympathise with Governor Seyi Makinde and commend the steps he has taken on the matter. I sympathise with the families of the kidnapped victims.

"The federal government is working with the Oyo state government to rescue all the victims. I commend the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police in Oyo and Kwara states for their quick intervention and the deployment of a tactical and the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) team to rescue the victims."

The Nigerian leader continued:

"The IGP, following my instructions, is personally leading the tech-driven operation. We expect a breakthrough soon. The bandits and all their local collaborators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law."

Tinubu stated:

"Cases of kidnapping further make imperative the establishment of state police to man some of our underserved areas. The National Assembly should accelerate the enactment of the law creating state police."

The trending video of the slain teacher speaking under the threat of the terrorists can be viewed on X (formerly Twitter) here:

Insecurity in Nigeria: Lapses persist in Oyo

No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, which bears the hallmarks of outlawed groups such as insurgents and armed bandits.

Oyo and neighbouring state Kwara have seen repeated attacks on communities despite ongoing ​military operations, raising ⁠concerns about security gaps in rural areas.

Mass kidnappings by armed groups have become a major security challenge in Nigeria ​in recent years, with schools often targeted, although such attacks ​are less ⁠frequent in the south than in the north.

Governor Seyi Makinde confirms bandits' killing of teacher Michael Oyedokun in Oyo state amid public concern. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde confirms teacher’s killing

Meanwhile, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, has confirmed the killing of one of the teachers abducted alongside other victims, pledging that the government would continue efforts to rescue the remaining abductees.

Makinde disclosed this on Sunday, May 17, after a security review meeting with his security advisers and service commanders over the abduction of seven teachers and an as-yet-unconfirmed number of pupils.

Confirming the development, the Oyo governor stated that one of the abducted teachers, believed to be a Mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists.

Channels TV quoted Makinde saying:

“What we know right now is that seven teachers were abducted.

"Unfortunately, we received a video this morning indicating that one of the teachers, understood to be the Mathematics teacher, was killed by the terrorists. Our prayers are with the family."

Read more Oyo state news:

Shehu Sani explains prolonged insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

According to the activist-turned-politician, Nigeria’s defence and security agencies in the past did not fully dedicate themselves to service, and he alleged that resources meant for junior officers often did not reach them.

Source: Legit.ng