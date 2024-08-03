Big Brother Naija female set of twins Handi and Wanni have had their first meltdown on the reality TV show

The twin disc jockeys who have done their best in serving content since their first day in the shows were captured crying emotionally

According to Handi, Wanni's closeness with Shaun is creating a vacuum in her heart, and she misses her twin sister a lot

The dynamic duo Big Brother Naija season 9 twist has started to give all it is meant to, as drama unfolds in the house.

The first-ever BBN twins, Wanni and Handi, had their first emotional moment on the show on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Handi tells Wanni she misses her. Credit: @shaunokojie, @wanni_twinny

Source: Instagram

Handi broke down in tears and complained about Wanni's absence lately. According to her, Wanni's relationship with housemate Shaun from the Shatoria pair has dented their closeness.

She noted that they were best friends but barely got to spend time together anymore. Handi's tears broke Wanni down, and she also began to cry, and reassured and sister.

Watch video here:

It will be recalled that Wannia and Shaun clicked right from their first day on the show. Shaun's partner, Victoria, has also felt neglected a couple of times.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Shaun told Biggie he was uncomfortable with Victora and preferred to offload his emotions to Wanni.

How fans of BBN reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@norahchinyere:

"That's exactly what she's making Victoria also go through."

@simshassima:

"She is jus missing her."

@moscojay:

"The soft and the hard… handi is emotional the other one is dangbana."

@julesonwuasor:

"Twins are like this. Some even share a man."

@obayemify7:

"I cried with them. So lovely to see how much they love and care for each other."

@qwin_deeva:

"I cried with them oo God help me."

@jennicy_collections:

"Chaiiii see one touch me."

@estherblessing244:

"All of this is to get people attention to them."

