Big Brother Naija Shaun made a jarring statement about his love interest in the house, Wanni (one of the twin pair)

In a video making the rounds online, the No Lose Guard was seen having a conversation with another female in the house when he made his statement

Shaun's contentious remark about the DJ pair spurred massive reactions, with many backing up his claims

Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate Shaun Okojie recently shared a surprising revelation about his love interest, Wanni, during a conversation on the show.

The model confided in fellow housemate Onyeka, mentioning that he noticed Wanni's hand—one of the twin sisters in the house—had an unusual smell, like urine.

Despite this, Shaun expressed his disbelief and attempted to downplay the incident by suggesting that the odour might have been a mistake on his part, possibly due to his sense of smell.

Shaun said:

"Earlier, she put her hand around me, and I was like mmm, i can smell something whatever whatever… I smelt her hand and it smelt like pee, and i said to her ah ahn."

Onyeka replied:

"I was there, nau. You were like, your hand smells like pee. She now put it on Handi's feet. That was the most I heard."

Shaun rounded up, saying:

"I smelt it sha, and it smelt like pee, whatever, i now said it could be me sha, like not me, it could be my nose."

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Shaun trends online

Netizens noted that one of the ex-housemates, Ruthiee, had earlier talked about the twin's hygiene during an altercation in the house.

