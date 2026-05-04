Former midfielder Cesc Fabregas has stylishly turned down the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are actively searching for a new permanent manager for next season after the dismissal of Liam Rosenior

Fabregas, who is performing well at Italian club Como, is one of the names linked to fill the position next season

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has stylishly turned down the opportunity to fill the vacant managerial position at Chelsea next season.

Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior after 107 days in charge following a run of five consecutive Premier League losses without the team even scoring a goal.

Chelsea search for a new manager after sacking Liam Rosenior. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Rosenior left RC Strasbourg in January to take over the reins at Chelsea after Enzo Maresca resigned from the position on January 1, 2026.

Maresca resigned after weeks of tussles between him and the club’s ownership over the lack of investment despite winning two trophies in his first season.

The failure to sign a proper replacement for Levi Colwill, who suffered an ACL injury at the start of the season, was the major turning point.

Maresca’s replacement did not last, and the Blues appointed former U21 manager Calum McFarlane as the interim, with the hiring of a new manager set to happen in the summer.

Cesc Fabregas ‘rejects’ Chelsea’s job

Former midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who played at Stamford Bridge for five seasons and won two Premier League titles, is one of the names linked to the managerial position.

Fabregas retired in 2023 at Italian Serie A club Como and became the team’s coach, as well as being a co-owner, having owned a minority stake at the club.

He was an interim manager when he helped the club gain promotion to Serie A for the first time in history, and currently has the team on the verge of qualifying for Europe.

Como sit fifth in the Italian Serie A table, three points behind Juventus in fourth and will most likely qualify for Europe, even if it's the Conference League.

This impressive performance has put him on the radar of Chelsea, but the 2010 World Cup winner has downplayed moving to England just yet.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I've always been very, very clear about it. I felt it as a player, I feel it as a coach, as a fan,” he told Daily Telegraph.

Cesc Fabregas speaks amid rumours linking him to Chelsea. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia.

Source: Getty Images

“But [José] Mourinho told me one day when I was at Chelsea: ‘I still have 30 years to work.’ So, hypothetically, I could be here [Como] for 10 years, and you can still go to the Premier League in 12, 15 years.”

Fabregas added that he was to enjoy the moment and see what happens, though the point of taking all decisions at Como opposes what happens at Chelsea, where the team of sporting directors decide.

According to City AM, despite Fabregas’ reluctance, club president Mirwan Suwarso is open to letting the coach leave if it makes him happy.

Chelsea contact Andoni Iraola

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea contacted Andoni Iraola over the vacant managerial position at the club after Liam Rosenior’s departure.

Iraola will leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season, and Chelsea reached out to know his plans, as he is also on Manchester United’s radar.

Source: Legit.ng