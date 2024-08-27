Big Brother has warned Handi and Wanni over their manner to Ninja on the reality show as seen in a viral video

In the recording, Biggie called all the housemates and made the twins stand in front as he issued a stern warning to them

He said that the Ninja was an extension of Biggie's authority on the reality show, he told the twins to apologise to them

Big Brother housemates, Wanni and Handi seemed to have stepped on Biggie's toes with what he told them on the show.

The twins, who have been nominated for eviction, were called by Biggie to warn them sternly for disrespecting Ninja.

In the clip, Biggie told them that the Ninja was an extension of his authority on the reality show. He instructed them to go and apologise to the Ninja.

Biggies warns all housemates

In the recording, Biggie was heard warning all housemates that they should reframe from speaking in any manner against the Ninja and Big Brother.

The housemates, who clashed with Ruthiee were asked in whose house they were and in response, they said they were in Big Brother's house.

The two were had no choice than to apologise again and again.

Reactions trail what the twins did

Netizens reacted to what Handi and Wanni said about Ninja. Here are some of the comments below:

Wanni and Handi gang up against Shaun

Legit.ng had reported that a lot was going on between Shaun, Wanni and Handi of the Big Brother Naija season 9 house.

The trio had a tight relationship, despite Shaun only being romantically linked to Wanni, but things seems to be changing.

Wanni and Handi were overheard telling Chizoba that they were not speaking to Shaun, which was why he wasn't eating.

Source: Legit.ng