Big Brother Naija Wanni has given her fans a heated moment on the internet after she was seen in an unusual position

A video made the rounds online showing the twin DJ sitting on the bed with her legs wide apart as she touched her private part

While many argued about what she was doing exactly, a complete video of her actions surfaced, spurring huge reactions online

Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate Wanni, one of the female twin pairs, has faced backlash from viewers.

A viral video on Elon Musk's X platform showed the No Lose Guard star in a controversial position with her legs wide apart.

BBNaija Wanni's bedroom video in Biggie's house sparks debate. Credit: @wanni_twinny

Source: Instagram

The clip sparked a debate, as it appeared that the disc jockey's fingers were involved in suggestive motions near her private area.

The short clip, which lasted for three seconds, saw the reality TV star engaging her privates.

Some fans argued that this was an edited snippet from one of her dance moments in the house.

However, the full video of Wanni's bedroom scene showed her in the same position, fueling the ongoing online discussion.

Watch the short video below:

See the complete video here:

BBNaija Wanni trends

Legit.ng compiled the video below:

@therealdotun:

"No wonder them talk say them dey smell fish fish this morning"

@Uspex_GM:

"I can’t that’s why Shaun told her that her hand smells like pee lol."

juditex_justin:

"How can a woman be this dirt? God forbid, and she is doing it in front of the camera."

luchysylvia:

"Kai. Please we can’t reward any razz person as winner again. We have had enough."

fabtouchskincare_spa:

"Una go defend Una favourite tire."

luchie_odum:

"I won’t deny they are funny n gat some vibes but still might likely not win this show except their fans go wild in voting !"

@iamKennysings:

"Na masturbationn or na infection??"

@jozman404

"Scratching or fingeringg."

Shaun says Wanni's hand smells

Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate Shaun Okojie recently shared a surprising revelation about his love interest, Wanni, during a conversation on the show.

The model confided in fellow housemate Onyeka, mentioning that he noticed Wanni's hand—one of the twin sisters in the house—had an unusual smell, like urine.

Despite this, Shaun expressed his disbelief and attempted to downplay the incident by suggesting that the odour might have been a mistake on his part, possibly due to his sense of smell.

Source: Legit.ng