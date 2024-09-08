BBNaija 9 Lovers React as Victoria Whines & Grinds Raunchily on Ozee at Party After Reconciliation
- Lovers of the Big Brother Naija season 9 show were shocked to see how much Victoria loosened up with Ozee at the party.
- The two captured the attention of netizens after they were caught dancing hard together following the resolve of their issues
- However, many who are aware of Victoria's usual calmness opine that alcohol might have been at play
Netizens have shared their opinions after seeing Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard housemates Victoria and Ozee get busy with each other at the Saturday night party.
Recall that the duo were at loggerheads for a while but eventually resolved their friendship issues and sealed it up with a warm hug just before the night party.
Nonetheless, many did not expect to see Victoria loosen up with one-half of the Mbadiwe twins so easily.
Veekee had the best time with Ozee, as she was spotted whining and grinding on his slowly and seductively. Given her calm demeanour, many of her fans were shocked to see her dance so much and in such a manner.
Watch video here:
Recall that Biggie introduced a twist by splitting the pairs, meaning that the remaining eight pairs in the house have been separated into 16 individual housemates, who will now play the game solo as they compete for the grand prize of N100 million.
Reactions trails video of Ozee and Victoria
Read what fans had to say below:
@GeeGee26173:
"Torrr…Not surprised after all she told him earlier she has a soft spot for him."
@Ahujachim:
"Ozee abi Ocee should stay away from her,my babe is high on Pepsi
@darkvelvet02:
"She is enjoying herself. I love it."
@vibes_triumph:
"Nothing dey happen. She is enjoying herself. I love for her."
@_MrToxic:
"Alcohol influence."
@_phycho1:
"This is very very bad."
@shenkesbee:
"Whatever happens in the party stays in the party."
@Moonies05181691:
"If Vicky enjoy, wahala, if she’s in her own , wahala, Abeg let the furniture move small. We are cleaning under the table."
Ozee blasts Onyeka
Ozee Mbadiwe is livid about Onyeka's description of her relationship with him in the Big Brother Naija house,
The male housemate was seen chatting with his twin, Ocee, and other guys at the gym about Onyeka.
According to him, she keeps creating false narratives about them being on a ship, which is all a lie.
