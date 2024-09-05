Fans of the Big Brotehr Naija show were surprised to see how much trust Biggie has in Ben after he stuck a deal with him

Ben was called into the diary room, and while chatting, Biggie told him that some of the housemates had been hoarding eggs

Following their conversation, Big Brother told Ben what is expected of him and what awaits him if he pulls through

Biggie is back with his secret missions, and the reality TV show's viewers are here for it. In the past seasons, we have seen Big Brother put housemates on 'high-risk' missions, and while some failed, others pulled through.

This time, it appears to be Ben's turn from the now-defunct Aces pair. Ben was called into the diary room to have a conversation with Biggie.

However, things turned slightly differently after Biggie told Ben that he had noticed how many other housemates hoard eggs and even keep them in their wardrobes.

Biggie instructed Ben to secretly gather as many eggs as possible and bring them to the diary room. Big Brother also promised to reward Ben handsomely if he succeeds.

Watch Ben in action here:

Here is another clip of Ben taking eggs from a locker:

How fans reacted to Ben's mission

Fans have shared their thoughts on Biggie's assignment to Ben; read some comments below:

@icebzz:

"Na people like Ben be what Big Brother game is all about and suppose to WIN the show, very entertaining."

@queenbyera:

"Perfect man for the job."

@humureishadiaoffical:

"Guys have you noticed that Ben is another Chizzy of this season."

@fatifutii1:

"I remember saga time when he went and told Nini what biggie asked him to do."

@caroline_gomwe:

"I’m doublekay but if Ben is up I’m voting for him period."

@chefniffyoflagos:

"Dressed like an agent of darkness on a mission."

@gentboss11:

"As Ruthie wey for bring Drama with the Twins, una evict am. Let's enjoy the boredom together."

@fatifutiil:

@temiyak2000:

"Biggie should not return it, this ones not deserve the enjoyment they are getting."

