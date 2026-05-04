A Nigerian lady shared a detailed analysis of the upcoming Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City scheduled for today, May 4, 2026

She highlighted that Manchester City has remained undefeated against the Toffees since 2017 and is currently chasing Arsenal in the title race

The match analyst pointed out that Everton is looking to move up the table but faces a City side that has enjoyed a two-week rest period

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to provide a comprehensive breakdown of the high-stakes Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester City.

The match, which takes place today at 20:00 pm, is critical for both sides as they fight for their respective season goals.

A Nigerian lady provides a match breakdown between Man City and Everton. Photo credit: @etirich/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady analyse Everton and Manchester City match

In the viral video, the analyst @etirich noted that Manchester City is currently trailing Arsenal by six points.

She explained that City needs a win to stay relevant in the title race, while Everton is pushing to move from 11th position into the top eight.

According to her, Everton’s recent form is a concern following their losses to Liverpool and West Ham.

Lady shares factors favouring Manchester City

The lady mentioned that history is on the side of the Citizens, who have not lost to Everton in nearly a decade.

She also noted that City enters the match well-rested after a two-week break, which could give them a physical edge.

Watch the video below:

Cat predicts match

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has predicted the result of Manchester City’s crucial game against Everton.

Source: Legit.ng