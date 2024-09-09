Moses Bliss has shared a heartwarming video showing how he was received in Nairobi, Kenya, for a ministration.

A clip showed the moment a Kenyan woman broke down in tears as she went on her knees to welcome the gospel singer

The Kenya woman's display and action have, however, triggered reactions among Nigerian netizens and fans of Moses Bliss

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss was recently in Nairobi, Kenya, for a live ministry on Sunday, September 8.

Bliss posted a video showing the moment he arrived at the event venue and how fans received him.

Moses Bliss ministers at a church event in Kenya. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

However, a clip showing the moment a Kenyan woman alongside two kids managed to get the gospel singer's attention became a talking point among Nigerians.

The emotional woman was seen crying uncontrollably as she went on her knees to thank Bliss for coming to Kenya.

Reciprocating the love, the singer hugged the woman before rejoining his entourage.

Watch video showing how Moses Bliss was received in Kenya below:

Reactions as woman cries over Moses Bliss

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

esthernyalundja:

"why is the girl crying if I may ask??"

foladelef:

"She fell on her knees? what will my good sis do when she meets Jesus?"

odammarkwei:

"The only question I do ask myself is,did all this celeb knows that one day they will be celebrated like this? If NO then God I know and believe that I will be also celebrated in Jesus mighty name Amen."

sammygaze57:

"What hooked me was the girl crying? I want to know why exactly if I may ask."

roseflower.k:

"The event was great, my voice is gone though shouting and screaming for jesus."

