A Nigerian national, Chidozie Wilson Okeke, was arrested in Brooklyn after a confrontation with U.S. immigration officers escalated into physical resistance

Authorities reported that the suspect attempted to use his vehicle against officers and later remained disruptive during a hospital evaluation

The situation widened as protesters gathered outside the hospital, leading to clashes with police and multiple arrests by the New York Police Department

Tension flared in Brooklyn after U.S. immigration authorities arrested a Nigerian national following what officials described as a volatile confrontation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the operation was carried out by officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a targeted enforcement action.

ICE officers conducted a targeted arrest operation in Brooklyn involving a Nigerian suspect. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities identified the suspect as Chidozie Wilson Okeke, whom they described as an undocumented immigrant with prior arrests tied to assault and drug-related offenses.

The agency stated that the arrest quickly escalated when Okeke allegedly resisted officers.

Officials reported that the suspect refused to comply with instructions to exit his vehicle. They said he then attempted to use the vehicle against officers. The situation intensified as he allegedly became physically aggressive.

Brooklyn arrest sparks confrontation with ICE officers

They said in a post on X:

"During his arrest, Okeke refused to comply with officers’ lawful commands to exit the vehicle and weaponized his vehicle to attempt to hit ICE officers. Okeke became physically combative attempting to punch and elbow ICE officers. Our officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to make the arrest."

Following the incident, authorities said Okeke requested medical attention. Officers transported him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for evaluation.

Officials maintained that his behavior remained disruptive during the hospital visit.

"After his arrest, Okeke requested medical assistance, so ICE officers escorted him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for a medical evaluation. Okeke remained non-compliant during the medical evaluation throwing himself to the floor and screaming. The medical staff cleared him."

Law enforcement officials responded after the suspect allegedly resisted arrest and became combative. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian suspect clashes with US officers

The situation expanded beyond the arrest scene when a crowd gathered outside the medical facility. Authorities described the group as hostile and accused some individuals of engaging in violence.

"During the medical evaluation, a significant crowd of anti-ICE agitators gathered at the hospital and became violent.

The protestors damaged several ICE vehicles and assaulted ICE officers, resulting in minor injuries to the officers. Assaulting law enforcement is a felony and crime"

Officers from the New York Police Department responded to restore order. Several individuals were taken into custody in connection with the unrest.

Yahoo Boys: American woman shares experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an American woman recounted how two 'Yahoo Boys' duped her of significant sums in romance scams, despite her ongoing admiration for Nigerian men.

In a viral video, she detailed her encounters, revealing how the scammers manipulated her emotions and finances.

She displayed the young Nigerian's picture and the one he used for his unsuspecting victims.

Source: Legit.ng