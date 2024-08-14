Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Zoin spurred reactions online as he made claims about Shaun and Wanni in the house

The No Loose Guard star, in a chat with Fairme, alleged that Shaun and his love interest have had intercourse in the house

He also went on to brag about him and his girlfriend Chinwe doing similar act, which stunned many of the viewers as they reacted online

Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Zoin recently made a jaw-dropping statement about Shaun and Wanni, one of the twins in the house.

In a discussion with Fairme, another housemate, Zion, revealed that his partner Chinwe told him that Ruthee caught Shaun and Wanni having sex in the room when everyone was downstairs.

BBNaija S9 Zion accused Shaun and Wanni of having intercourse.

Source: Instagram

According to Zion, Ruthee was about to enter the room when she saw the lovebirds in the bedroom sport, and she immediately gave them space.

Zion said, "Me and Chinwe don do for bathroom two days ago. We even do for room, wey we disturb Rhuthee na why we go bathroom.

"Na so Shaun and Wanni do their own yesterday. Chinwe told me that Rhuthee told her she went to the room and caught them banging."

Fairme, upon hearing the gist, expressed shock and noted that things were really going on in the house without his knowledge.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaun finally opened up about why he is in a close friendship with Wanni.

Shaun and Wanni happened to be the fans’ favourite couple, following the manner the male counterpart always involves his love interest’s twin sister, Handi, in their relationship.

A viral clip online showed Shaun discussing his reasons for choosing to be friends with Wanni instead of other housemates.

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Zion spurred reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Iretomiw_a:

"Na Chinwe go scatter that house laslas."

@onye_sandra:

"Of all people to see them knacking is Ruthee... Yeye dey smell. Na so she dey knack with clothes on?"

@Tiisets74122344:

"What are they even defending.. something that's not seen? Abeg they're adults and can do whatever."

@Cuteness_Ny:

"Ruthee told Chinwe, but Kayode Didn’t show any MOVEMENT UNDER THE DUVET 😂😂😂all of una dey ment. THE MONEY IS ENERGISED."

@davida_mum:

"Laslas No evidence even if evidence dey it's nobody toto they are two adults they can enjoy this will not change the love we have for them."

@Mohamme61343701:

"Wanni fans will defend tire...You lot are supporting girl wey her head craze and you think you will rest."

@LTochi16869:

"They're adults na. Please vote CHEKAS make these girls last small for house. They've really put in their best to entertain and participate in tasks. Help keep them for another week."

Handi cries over Wanni

Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija female set of twins Handi and Wanni have had their first meltdown on the reality TV show.

The twin disc jockeys, who have done their best in serving content since their first day in the BBNaija house, were captured crying emotionally.

According to Handi, Wanni's closeness with Shaun was creating a vacuum in her heart, and she missed her twin sister a lot.

