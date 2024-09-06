VDM Lambasts Prophet Fufeyin for Showing Up in Court Over Their N1billion Case: “Hide and Seek”
- Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has shared more details on his ongoing battle with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin
- The internet sensation and the Fufeyin have been in a series of back-and-forth following the release of the cleric's newly launched miracle products
- The TikToker, in his recent video, called out the senior pastor and lawyer for failing to show up in court for his N1 billion legal suit
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), has opened up on his legal case with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the senior pastor of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM).
Recall that VDM and the Fufeyin have been in an online battle since the activist has been unrelenting in questioning the legitimacy of the clergyman's miracle water, soap, and several other spiritual things that he says have healing properties.
This cleric retaliated by filing a massive N1 billion lawsuit against VDM after the activist openly questioned the legitimacy of his faith-based products.
The TikToker stormed National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) office to file a petition against Prophet Jeremiah's faith items. The court procedures between Verydarkman and Fufeyin are still ongoing, and the activist took to social media today to inform his followers of the news of their legal case.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In a heated new video, VDM accused Fufeyin of purposefully skipping today's court sessions, September 6.
According to VDM's lawyer, Prophet Jeremiah's counsel didn't show up in the court and stated that he was outside the town.
Watch him talk below:
Video of VDM’s sitting room leaks
Verydarkman sparked another online discussion amid his ongoing feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.
A video of Verydarkman's living room surfaced online, and netizens quickly noticed changes since his conflict with the clergyman.
In the trending video, VDM's friend and an upcoming musician, Itskokopee, visited his house. Itskokopee filmed himself dancing in Verydarkman's house and captured some interesting interior angles.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.