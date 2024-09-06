Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has shared more details on his ongoing battle with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

The internet sensation and the Fufeyin have been in a series of back-and-forth following the release of the cleric's newly launched miracle products

The TikToker, in his recent video, called out the senior pastor and lawyer for failing to show up in court for his N1 billion legal suit

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), has opened up on his legal case with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the senior pastor of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM).

Recall that VDM and the Fufeyin have been in an online battle since the activist has been unrelenting in questioning the legitimacy of the clergyman's miracle water, soap, and several other spiritual things that he says have healing properties.

This cleric retaliated by filing a massive N1 billion lawsuit against VDM after the activist openly questioned the legitimacy of his faith-based products.

The TikToker stormed National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) office to file a petition against Prophet Jeremiah's faith items. The court procedures between Verydarkman and Fufeyin are still ongoing, and the activist took to social media today to inform his followers of the news of their legal case.

In a heated new video, VDM accused Fufeyin of purposefully skipping today's court sessions, September 6.

According to VDM's lawyer, Prophet Jeremiah's counsel didn't show up in the court and stated that he was outside the town.

Video of VDM’s sitting room leaks

Verydarkman sparked another online discussion amid his ongoing feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

A video of Verydarkman's living room surfaced online, and netizens quickly noticed changes since his conflict with the clergyman.

In the trending video, VDM's friend and an upcoming musician, Itskokopee, visited his house. Itskokopee filmed himself dancing in Verydarkman's house and captured some interesting interior angles.

