BBNaija Season 9 twins, Wanni and Handi have both won the custodian of the week during the game which took place over the weekend

The twins had first fought with another housemate, Ruthee, as they had a shouting match with each other

Fans became worried about Ruthee after the twins won because they have the power to nominate housemates for eviction

Season 9 housemate, Wanni and Handi, have won the custodian of the week and fans are happy about the development.

The twins won the custodian game for the week after competing with other colleagues on the reality show.

The two who were suggested for eviction by Toyosi had fought with another housemate, Ruthee and they had a shouting spree in Biggie's house.

Fans fear for Ruthee

Fans of the reality show became afraid for Ruthee because she was not in good terms with Wanni and Handi.

Many said proposed that she should start packing her load, since Wanni and Handi have the power to recommend housemates for eviction.

Recall, the reality show started a few weeks ago, and it had 28 housemates on the show.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of the twins fighting Ruthee. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_jeffwhite:

"You just have to love this two , see me laughing out loud."

@sarahkris001:

"When is immunity game."

@mosunakinsanmi:

"Now ruthee is in trouble, they should prepare for eviction."

@christianahogunnaike:

"My Babies ooooo. Tonight’s energy was on another level."

@_gentlemenclothing:

"My babies, someone check on Ruthie Ruthie Ruthie Ruthie Ruthie Ruthie Ruthie ."

@barbie_moh_:

"Ruthie Ruthie Ruthie Ruthie someone should try and check on that girl."

@fearless_pinkybae:

"Ruthie should start praying they didn't have immunity to evict oo."

@scent_by_teemah:

"I like this twins die."

@qu33n.szn:

"Make this twins win custodian abeg."

@funnyfrosh:

"The way dem de call ruthie, dem fit summon her spirit o."

Handi cries over Wanni

Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija female set of twins Handi and Wanni have had their first meltdown on the reality TV show.

The twin disc jockeys, who have done their best in serving content since their first day in the BBNaija house, were captured crying emotionally.

According to Handi, Wanni's closeness with Shaun was creating a vacuum in her heart, and she missed her twin sister a lot.

