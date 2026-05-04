Peter Obi's recent exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has remained a talking point online

Cubana Chiefpriest of the APC also threw a subtle shade amid the drama while sharing plans to write a book about politics

Reacting, some netizens who felt Chiefpriest's comment was directed at Obi, fired back at the socialite

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has triggered reactions following a subtle shade he recently dropped online amid Peter Obi's switch from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi dumped the ADC for the NDC alongside Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Abuja.

As reported by TheCable, Obi announced his exit from the ADC, while Kwankwaso also hinted that he was having “wide-ranging consultations” with the NDC.

Amid the reactions that have trailed Obi's latest move to a new political party, Chiefpriest, who shared a plan to write a book about his political story, stated that in politics, the major competition is not the opposition, but fellow party members.

"Experience is the best teacher. Someday, I will write a book, or better still, tell my political story. In Politics The Major Competition Is Not The Opposition It’s Your Fellow Party Members. Na Why Uncle Peter Dey Run Up & Down," he wrote in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest made headlines after he officially stepped into politics.

In a viral video, the socialite announced his plans to represent the Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's social media post after Peter Obi dumped ADC for NDC is below:

Reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest's subtle shade

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the socialite's subtle remark, read them below:

ubamaka_cosmetics commented:

"I fit bet 50m with anyone say A…P…C no go win for orsu. Even for chief priest village.. dem go soon shock chief priest

chuksokonkwoofficial commented:

"Don't involve Peter Obi in your shenanigans."

official_nerogold said:

"Power is transcend today u dey hot tomorrow u fit cold like water don’t worry soon u go dey irrelevant it’s a matter of time and secondly be humble don’t use PO for ur political jokes if na lie go ask ibori and co."

ken_drik101 commented:

"You wey never use two leg stand for the politics wan write book on politics."

richest_ejor said:

"O boy, biko, i use God beg you o, comot peter obi for your mouth o , dey do your thing dey go but never use @peterobigregory catch cruise."

crystal_winery_ventures wrote:

"C.P leave PO alone he is not in any way you mate both politically academically financially, Age and otherwise. Do your campaign peacefully without mentioning his name it will do you good you are just a newbie in politics without any political office to your credit."

onyiiuzo reacted:

"Take Peter obi name off your lips."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng previously reported that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng