The former American president Barack Obama has become famous over the last seven years for his summer music playlist as well as books

In the space of those seven years, some Nigerian singers have constantly made it to Barack Obama's playlist

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the seven Nigerian singers and Afrobeats artists who have made it to Barack Obama's summer playlist over the years and their uniqueness

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, is one of the world's most famous human beings and carries significant clout and influence.

His taste in music and his thoughts on young artists are almost of the cultural level of influence. Over the last seven years since leaving the White House, he has constantly compiled a list of his favourite songs for summer and Christmas.

He recently dropped his summer playlist for 2024, and like he has done for the last seven years, at least one of two Nigerian artists has made it to the list.

Legit.ng in this article has dug through Barack Obama's music schedule for the last seven years to see the Nigerian artists who made it to the former POTUS' summer playlist.

1. Rema - The Rave Lord is King:

One of the most consistent Nigerian artists to have appeared on Barack Obama's summer list is Rema.

The 24-year-old first appeared on Obama's playlist in 2019 when his hit song Dumebi crashed the airwaves.

Rema's first song to make it to the former POTUS playlist was Iron Man five years ago. Subsequently, his global hit Calm Down made it to Obama's summer tracklist.

The latest to make it to the list is his song "Yayo" from his recent album "HEIS," which is featured this year. His fans call him the "Rave Lord," and they are known as Ravers.

2. Tems - Vocallist extraordinaire:

Temilade Openiyi, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, is the next artist with the most songs on Obama's summer playlist over the years.

Rising to stardom in 2020, having been featured on Wizkid's single "Essence", Tems has gone on to make a name for herself not just in Nigeria but globally as a renowned singer.

She has songs with international artists like American rapper Future and Drake.

Tems made Obama's list for the first time in 2021 after being featured on "Know Your Worth." In 2022, it was Vibe Out.

The 29-year-old was also on the list this year with her song "Love Me Jeje."

3. Burna Boy - The African Giant:

Burna Boy is the only Nigerian to have won a Grammy award for Best International Album at the 2021 ceremony. He has garnered plenty of local and international fame and is growing his fanbase.

Among millions of fans is Barack Obama, who has included Burna Boy’s tracks several times in his summer playlist.

In 2020, he made the list of ex-presidents with his song Be Honest. Two years later, his global jam Last Last was on Obama’s summer playlist and, most recently, Sittin’ on Top of the World (2023).

4. Ayra Starr - Sabi Gurl is the new Rihanna:

Recently spotted at the Crop Over festivals in Barbados, Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr is the heir to Rihanna's throne.

Rising to stardom with her hit track Away in 2021, Starr has climbed to the top of Nigerian music with hit songs like Rush and Sability, amongst others.

Ayra Starr is one of the latest to make it to the former POTUS' summer playlist. She made her debut in 2023 with Sability.

5. Wizkid - The true king of Afrobeat:

Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, is arguably Nigeria’s biggest music star, and it is little wonder that the 34-year-old would be on Obama’s playlist.

Though he only made the list once with his hit song “Smile,” featuring H.E.R., Wizkid is undoubtedly an icon whom many artists, aspiring and established alike, model their music style after.

He won multiple awards, including the Grammy with Beyoncè in her “Brown Skin Girl”, winning the best music video category.

6. Pheelz and BNXN - Finessed to the top:

The duo of "Pheelz Mr producer and Buju Benson" found their way into President Obama's playlist with their global hit song Finesse, which became popular after a snippet leaked in 2022.

Finesse brought Pheelz unprecedented global recognition, and American pop star Usher approached him and asked him to teach him how to make Afrobeats music.

Pheelz's song with Buju Benson was so good it was one of the last songs of FIFA '23 for the 2022/2023 football league season.

7. Davido - OBO Na baba

David Adeleke is a Nigerian superstar in the music industry who has garnered a massive fanbase over the last twelve to thirteen years in the music industry.

He debuted with Naeto C with the track “Back When”, which was precursory to his hit track “Damiduro” in 2012, which shot him to fame.

A winner of numerous awards and international acclaim, Davido is the last singer on our list who has appeared on Barack Obama’s playlist in the “Know Your Worth” remix, where he collaborated with DJ Khalid and Tems.

